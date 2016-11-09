Post-election processing spaces available for UC Davis community

SHCS and CAN to provide healing spaces for students this week, next week

On Nov. 8, Donald Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election. To aid students who may fear for the safety of themselves and others after this election result, Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS) and Community Advising Network (CAN) are providing processing spaces for the UC Davis community this week and next week.

The times and locations of these processing spaces are listed below:

11/9/16 from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Cross-Cultural Center PEACE Lounge (http://campusmap.ucdavis.edu/?b=223) with SHCS CAN

counselor Tatum Phan.

11/9/16 from 3:15 to 5:00 p.m. at Casa Cuahetemoc for Chi/Lat students with SHCS counselor Adriana Torres.

11/9/16 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Educational Opportunity Program cottage (http://campusmap.ucdavis.edu/?b=240) with SHCS CAN counselor Roxana Reyes.

11/10/16 from 1:00 to 3:00 in the Student Recruitment & Retention Center

(http://campusmap.ucdavis.edu/?b=143) with SHCS CAN counselor Tracy Thomas.

11/10/16 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the WRRC Resource Room (http://campusmap.ucdavis.edu/?b=111) with SHCS CAN counselor Sheetal Shah.

11/14/16 from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the International Complex Third Floor Conference Room with SHCS CAN counselor Sheetal Shah.

11/15/16 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. (location TBD) with SHCS CAN counselor Roxana Reyes.

11/15/16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the CARE Office with CAN counselor Maia Huang.

11/16/16 from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m.: Supportive Discussion for Grad/Professional Students in King Hall, Room 1301.

11/16/16 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Cross-Cultural Center with SHCS CAN counselor Tatum Phan.

11/17/16 from noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Center for African Diaspora Student Success (http://cadss.ucdavis.edu) with SHCS CAN counselor Michelle Burt.

11/18/16 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in the Student Recruitment and Retention Center with SHCS CAN counselor Tracy Thomas.

The following processing spaces, although not facilitated by SHCS, are also available for students:

11/9/16 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.: Cuppa Tea Dialogue, LGBTQIA Resource Center

11/9/16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.: MESA Processing Space, in the LGBTQIA Resource Center, with Jinni Pradhan

11/9/16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.: Extended Hours/Processing Space, AB540 and Undocumented Student Center

This article was updated on Nov. 11 at 2:05 p.m. to include new resources available to students.