Humor: Outgoing ASUCD senators make New Year’s Resolution to actually do something

Lame duck period begins, gridlock expected to end with new term

After two quarters of getting nothing done, four of the six outgoing ASUCD senators have vowed to make drastic changes to the school. Congressional gridlock, an ASUCD hallmark, was especially present last quarter as it became clear that the senators solely held positions for their own personal benefit and not for the betterment of the community. These senators now plan to separate themselves from their party beliefs and focus on what they believe is best for the university.

Senators have run on talking points that make for good conversation, but do not have any effect on the school or the community.

“Getting WiFi in the weight room of the ARC is seen as a positive to most,” said Benny Wright, a fourth-year design major. “But there are more important ideas to run on that don’t involve the concern of a data plan while also getting a pump on.”

The four outgoing senators released a statement on New Year’s Day that said they will be “stepping away from party lines and reaching across the aisle to do what is best for the institution.”

Such a decision goes against the wishes of the ASUCD president, who can now extend his reach a little bit further with the elimination of the student government’s judicial branch. Instead, the senators’ letter focused more on the well-being of the student population, which includes resources to benefit the health of students, such as a second Love Lab cart, safe sex campaigns and increased funding toward Student Health and Counseling Services.

“Students need help here. We’re in college; we all face problems. I want to see more time and energy devoted to what makes students happy,” said Steven Law, fraternity all-star and a fourth-year economics major. “Focusing on the general health of students is far more important than minor inconveniences that we face on a daily basis.”

Student government is meant to focus on what is best for the students, but more benches on the quad are a temporary fix to a much greater issue. Instead of looking at the surface of what makes the student population unhappy, the people in power need to do something for those without a voice by providing legitimate resources that will improve the quality of life at UC Davis. This school is a community and its leaders need to act accordingly. Putting pride aside and focusing on the health of the students will greatly transform the social landscape for all Aggies. The first step is the rogue move of the four senators who have vowed to do what is best for their peers. What comes next is up for the newly sworn-in student leaders to decide.

