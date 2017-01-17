Show Review: Audio on the Bay 2017

Insomniac brings heavy beats, fantastic production to unfamiliar Bay Area venue

Located in Richmond, California, the Craneway Pavilion brings a unique feel to the music festival scene. Unlike your typical Bay Area venue, such as the Fox Theater or Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the Craneway Pavilion boasts an intimate feeling between concert-goers and the musicians, while still having that epic Insomniac production. Although the lineup lacked a fair amount of big-name electronic artists, the producers and DJs never failed to light up the venue throughout both days of the event.

Even though this event had its roots back in 2014, I’m sure most people have never heard of the Craneway Pavilion as this isn’t Insomniac’s most popular venue to hold a festival, so let me describe it to you. As soon as you enter the venue, you can definitely tell that the production tries to bring it back to the old days of warehouse raves. Glass paneling lined the right of the venue, which showcased the beautiful bay in the background. For the ceiling, think of your typical warehouse. Looking above, air conditioning ducts were visible and the integrity of the structure could be seen. The dance floor was definitely crowded, but with ample room to navigate between fellow attendees and even make it close to the railing near the front of the stage. Lines for drinks and water were relatively short and there were enough bathrooms and porta-a-potties to keep everyone happy.

As for the stage setup, Insomniac is known for having great stage design, but this stage was static–meaning producers and DJs weren’t allowed to bring their own extravagant DJ booths and other big stage production. This wasn’t necessarily a bad thing because it allowed the artists to play back-to-back sets with little downtime. Also, the stage setup was brilliant and definitely complemented the feeling of the Bay Area. The stage was was lined with a mini-reconstruction of the Bay Bridge which changed colors and lit up throughout the night. Complimenting this monstrosity of production, the lasers, pyros, and lights added significant visuals to all the sets. I’m sure the visual jockeys put in a lot of work to before and during sets to make sure attendees had a great light show.

Rewinding to day 1 of the festival, January 14, I started the night off with Sleepy Tom, an artist whom I’ve previously seen. The beats that he brought to the dancefloor were stellar and crowd seemed to get more pumped when he dropped “Be Right There.” Next up, Drezo lit the stage with his bass-thumping crowd pleasers. Switching up the genres from electronic, infamous rap duo Rae Sremmurd took the stage. The two artists walked on top of the speakers and gave the crowd a real performance. Future house producer, Oliver Heldens then took the stage–by far my favorite set from that night. The Dutch producer dropped his hit singles, such as “Gecko (Overdrive) and “The Right Song” with seamless transitions and remixes to keep the crowd on their feet. Laidback Luke transitioned from Oliver Heldens so smoothly, that I didn’t even know that they switched producers. Known as Kuya Luke to his Filipino fans, he played it all from trap to bangers. DJ duo Slander then closed out bringing filthy dubstep throughout the pavilion.

The next day, I was actually quite tired, especially since I had to lug my cameras around. However, I didn’t want that to stop me from enjoying day 2. I kicked off the night with Spag Heddy who brought the “wub” to the crowd. Mexico-born producer Americo Garcia from Boombox Cartel also did the same thing while dropping remixes and occasionally climbing on top of the his setup. While not having any notable singles, Mija played an extraordinary set. DJ duo LOUDPVCK gave it their all with more epic bangers and mashups. OOKAY dropped his hit single “Thief,” which garnered screams from the crowd. Finally, Alison Wonderland closed the festival out with more epic bangers.

