Student finally gets to second base thanks to overcrowded buses

And no, we’re not talking about baseball, kids

Overcrowded Unitrans buses have often been linked to despair, sweat and the rapid rate of bees dying all over the globe (well, not really… but I’m sure a heavy wheel has tragically murdered one of those little guys). However, one student praises the crowds. Pete Zaria credits a packed J Line bus for his greatest victory yet.

“There I was, sardined between two people I couldn’t even see the faces of because I was so squished,” said Zaria, a third-year philosophy major. “I didn’t know then that my life would change for the better.”

A speed bump hit too hard by a new driver caused the bus to jostle. The scene was dramatic — imagine the Titanic sinking but every passenger has a phone in their hands and a vague “I’ve lost the will to go on” look in their eyes. Young Zaria lost grip of his handle and reached out to prevent himself from falling, accidentally landing on the chest region of someone standing next to him.

“I never saw her, but I know that it must have been a mutual feeling,” Zaria said. “There was so much chemistry.”

When he arrived at his stop, Zaria high-fived the driver, his only wingman, and strutted to his apartment. Through the power of the fact that this is a fictional story, we were able to get an interview with the woman of his dreams.

“Yeah… I’m Todd,” third-year Todd Fitzwickle said. “I’m not a chick. I know Pete: We both lived in Kearney freshman year. I don’t know why he didn’t recognize me or even look to see who he was groping.”

When asked why he didn’t confront Zaria on the matter, Fitzwickle let a gentle smile spread across his face.

“That little guy’s eyes lit up like it was Christmas morning,” he said. “I wasn’t about to reveal to him that his joy was the product of a tragic case of my unresolved freshman 15 that seemed to accumulate on my chest.”

Unitrans was asked if they would take this into account and perhaps stop crowding buses to an absolute maximum, but, according to a spokesperson, they have chosen to continue with their usual operation.

“If cramming a few more humans into a metal tube can make one person’s dreams come true,” the spokesperson said, “Well then I think we’re doing a good thing over here. You’re welcome, world!”

Written by: Olivia Luchini — ocluchini@ucdavis.edu