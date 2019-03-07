UC tuition to remain steady for 2019-20 academic year

News comes after UC secures additional funds from Gov. Newsom

UC tuition will neither increase nor decrease, remaining steady for the 2019-20 academic year, the UC Office of the President announced in a press release.

The news comes after the release of Gov. Newsom’s proposed state budget, which includes an increase in funding for the UC system. Newsom’s budget would set aside $240 million for general UC funding as well as an additional $138 million one-time fund to assist with “deferred maintenance backlog” and $5.3 million meant specifically for mental health services within the UC system. Newsom will release his revised budget in May.

Instead of increasing tuition this year, UC Board of Regents Chair George Kieffer said “we will once again join our students in advocating for additional resources from the state.”

Tuition will remain flat for the seventh time in eight years, as the UC increases enrollment, improves its “rates timely graduation,” increases the diversity of faculty and works toward closing graduation gaps “for low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students,” the press release from the UCOP stated.

“We are optimistic about our strong partnership with the governor and the legislature and will work collectively to identify additional resources, in lieu of tuition revenues, to ensure that UC students can succeed,” said UC President Janet Napolitano.



Written by: Hannah Holzer — campus@theaggie.org

