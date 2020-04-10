Remote instruction will continue during Summer Sessions

“Virtual UC Davis” website now online, campus provides resources to increase Zoom privacy

In an email sent to faculty, staff and students on April 10, Chancellor Gary May announced that both Summer Sessions will be offered via remote instruction.

“Hundreds of courses will be offered, so summer will still be a good time to access high-demand classes for progress to degree,” May wrote in the email.

It is possible that in-person laboratory courses — which are currently being taught virtually, as per the UC Davis directive that all classes must be available remotely — may be available for Summer Session II, depending on public health recommendations, according to May.

Changes to graduate student grading were also announced. For Spring Quarter 2020, the Davis Division of the Academic Senate approved added flexibility for late drops, removed form fees for late drops and grading option changes and offered students until the last day of instruction to switch from letter to Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory grading.

Instructors should contact their departments with questions about the remote learning changes, according to May, who linked to a guide created by the Center of Educational Effectiveness and Academic Technology Services and providing several remote assessment and testing options.

May suggested that supervisors “think creatively” about projects students could undertake remotely, sharing that the Internship and Career Center could help brainstorm ideas. He also shared information about available campus resources, announcing a “Virtual UC Davis” website, where students can find information about services still available, including Academic Assistance and Tutoring Centers, Campus Recreation and Student Health and Counseling services.

The Division of Student Affairs, which organized the website, said that it anticipates that services will “evolve and expand over time,” and that information would continually be updated.

“Departments within the Division […] have gone virtual to continue to support and empower students in ways that align with public health and safety guidelines,” it wrote.

Other resources in the email included a letter and FAQ created by Minming Wu Morri, the UC Davis campus privacy officer, and Cheryl Washington, the UC Davis chief information security officer, to address privacy concerns around Zoom.

“Know that unlike many K-12 users or private citizens who use free Zoom, your Zoom is protected by UC’s contractual data security and privacy terms and safeguards,” the letter reads.

The updates follow May’s Wednesday announcement that the Spring Commencement of 2020 ceremony will be offered virtually, with the potential for an in-person ceremony later.



Written by: Janelle Marie Salanga — campus@theaggie.org