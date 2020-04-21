Don’t disregard the Chinese government’s role in this pandemic

As Americans debate over the domestic response to the coronavirus pandemic, China is engaging in a deliberate misinformation campaign. Don’t fall for it.

The Chinese Communist Party has blood on its hands.

From ignoring and silencing whistleblowers, to downplaying social distancing during the initial outbreak to preventing doctors from consulting with infectious disease experts, China very clearly downplayed the Coronavirus risk. Then, it engaged in a massive coverup of its odious response. In hopes of covering their trail, Chinese officials are now promoting the theory that the U.S. Army is to blame for the outbreak of the virus, just as xenophobic and racist messages about foreigners continue to circulate on Chinese social media.

In the meantime, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has doubled down on disseminating its own propaganda. In a campaign described by one European Union chief diplomat as a “struggle for influence through spinning and the ‘politics of generosity,’” China is actively exporting medical supplies and doctors to the most devastated European countries. Simultaneously, it is also sowing discord among competing democratic governments. Even the very equipment that China has so generously donated has wound up widely useless, with the vast majority of tools proving defective. Of the countries receiving aid from China, Spain, the Netherlands and Turkey are reporting that their China-produced equipment is essentially useless. To add insult to injury, these donations came with a price tag.

The response from international organizations has likewise proved disappointing.

The World Health Organization (WHO), for example, appears to be acting increasingly in the interest of the Chinese government. When pressed by the Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK last month about granting membership status to Taiwan, Dr. Bruce Aylward, the co-lead of the WHO-China joint mission on COVID-19, cowardly faked technical difficulties to avoid answering the question. When the call reconnected, the RTHK reporter asked Aylward about Taiwan’s efforts in containing the virus, at which point Aylward refused to acknowledge the country’s sovereignty and immediately hung up.

Only days later, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom falsely accused Taiwan of encouraging racist rhetoric against himself and the organization, apparently in a ploy to demonize Taiwanese dissidents. The accusation, of course, comes as China has taken note of the West’s rhetorical obsession with racialization, effectively weaponizing wokeness, by using baseless accusations of bigotry as a means of absolving themselves of responsibility.

Elsewhere, WHO’s incompetence is on full display. In fact, WHO still has a tweet up from Jan. 14, 2020, claiming that Chinese officials have found no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19. The statement, which is either a blatant lie or an example of gross incompetence, would be hilarious for its sheer absurdity, were it not for the millions — if not billions — of lives at stake.

Despite China’s disregard for the truth, a number of groups in the U.S. continue to play the role of useful idiots for Beijing. Twitter, for example, is allowing a deliberate misinformation campaign by Chinese officials to continue on its platform. Many in the American media also seem reluctant to focus on the role of China in the early stages of this crisis.

Although I’m not very supportive of the notion that crude graffiti is an effective method of protest, it was still incredibly perplexing when The California Aggie described an image as “xenophobic,” especially considering the depiction in question specifically mentioned the Chinese Communist Party — not Chinese citizens — as a threat to society.

In some regard, this makes sense. Indeed, it can be conceded that as Americans, it is certainly more beneficial to our general public to critique our domestic response first. It is our responsibility to hold our government officials accountable before we opt to intervene in the affairs of others.

In the end, however, the U.S. must also adopt a universal approach that holds all actors accountable. The CCP currently operates a racist and oppressive regime, one which is currently ethnically cleansing millions of Uyghur Muslims and suppressing political dissidents everywhere from Hong Kong to Tibet. This is not a government that should be allowed to consolidate any sort of international power.

Ultimately, the reality is that there will be blowback from this affair, irrespective of whether the American pundit class is willing to acknowledge the Chinese government’s initial mishandling of the virus outbreak. The current pandemic is a cataclysmic event that will devastate the global world order as we know it. It will bring about a skepticism of globalism that, while probably coming short of an embrace of full-on autarky, will likely see the U.S. and other Western countries abandon their total reliance on Chinese supply lines.

The political ramifications will be felt in the U.S. sooner rather than later. And the inability of both American politicians and the international community to hold the Chinese government accountable for their role in the crisis leaves us vulnerable to the issue being hijacked, whether it be by opportunistic demagogues or war-hungry neoconservatives — both would gladly take up the reigns of the aggressor.



Written by: Brandon Jetter — brjetter@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie