UC Davis establishes contact-tracing protocols as rates of infections soar among young people

People in their 20s may experience milder symptoms, but should still socially distance and wear masks



Amid soaring rates of coronavirus infection among young people, UC Davis has established contact-tracing protocols to protect the health of students, faculty and staff. College campuses around the nation have become hotspots for COVID-19, which can be seen in data collected by The New York Times. As of early September, approximately 88,000 coronavirus cases were reported across 1,200 campuses.

According to a recent report by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), young people currently make up the highest number of COVID-19 incidences in the United States. Following the increase in cases among people in their 20s, people aged 60 and older also experienced a spike in infection rates.

A coronavirus study which hasn’t undergone peer review said that the spike in cases this fall occurred following the reopening of college campuses. However, the study posited that the increase in cases only occurred at universities offering predominantly in-person instruction. And currently, most courses at UC Davis are only offered online.

Since young individuals with COVID-19 often have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, they might not even realize they are infected, so social distancing and prevention measures are still critical.

On the UC Davis campus, positive COVID-19 results are reported to the Yolo County Department of Health. According to CBS Sacramento, there are currently 3 students living on campus who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. UC Davis Health confirmed this information, the article said.

Dr. Cindy Schorzman, the medical director of UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services, said that small or large gatherings—particularly without the necessary personal protective equipment—are often where people on campus have been contracting the coronavirus.

“Certainly one of the biggest parts of college is social interaction, and so the desire and tendency is always there to want to be together,” Schorzman said.

Positive test results occurring on campus are sent to case investigators at Student Health and Counseling Services, which is implementing contact tracing measures by identifying where the coronavirus was contracted.

“Case investigators relay pertinent information to medical professionals, who must be [made aware] of all positive COVID-19 diagnoses,” Schorzman said.

She added that case investigators and contact tracers will also work with students to identify where they may have contracted COVID-19. Those who have tested positive on campus are alerted to their condition and given instruction regarding necessary isolation protocols.

“While they’re in that space they’re checked on daily by a medical professional to make sure they’re doing okay,” Schorzman said. “If a student is in a place where they can’t isolate, or if there are any barriers they face to isolating safely, we can provide them with housing on campus in one of the dorms. Meals are provided at no cost.”

Contact tracers for the university must also communicate with relevant authorities—who are referred to as “close contacts”—to provide up-to-date information about quarantine guidelines and measures.

The contact tracers must also inform Safety Services about any campus facilities used by the patient in question. These areas will then be appropriately disinfected.

Schorzman said that one of the biggest misconceptions about COVID-19 diagnoses is that identifying information about a positive case will be publicized or given to people not associated with the public health profession.

For a range of diseases—COVID-19 among them—patients must fill out a confidential morbidity report (CMR) which is reported to public health officials so that they can “appropriately keep track of and respond to diseases,” according to Schorzman

When it comes to COVID-19 research, individuals must consent to the use of their identifying information as well. Any information traceable to a specific person cannot be released without the consent of the subject.

This identifying information is only given to the relevant public health officials in Davis, who are required by law to report the information to the Yolo County Department of Health. Any further sharing of such information would be a violation of doctor-patient confidentiality.

Schorzman also emphasized that students have mostly been handling coronavirus regulations well.

“I think they’re trying very hard and being respectful of the public health measures,” Schorzman said. “UC Davis students have mostly been very mindful. If you walk on campus, almost everybody is wearing masks. With move-ins, people were very good about complying [to the regulations]. But everybody is human, and human nature is to want to try and have social gatherings. We really want to remind people not to do that.”



Written By: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace — campus@theaggie.org

