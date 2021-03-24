14 activities to do before graduating this year

With only one quarter left at UC Davis for students in the class of 2021, seniors share their favorite memories and things to do in Davis

With two Picnic Days and a multitude of other UC Davis traditions canceled during the pandemic, it has been difficult for many students to experience normal college life. Although many indoor activities are still not permitted due to safety restrictions, The California Aggie has compiled a list of 14 COVID-19-safe activities, recommended by UC Davis seniors, to participate in with a friend or housemate before graduating.



Visiting the Davis Farmers Market

Rain or shine, the farmers market is a quintessentially Davis experience. Open on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the farmers market is located at Central Park. Fourth-year political science major Sasha Feuerstien recommended trying the apple juice from Apple-A-Day and the kettle corn from Kettlepop.

Visiting the Root of Happiness Kava Bar

For those who are between the ages of 18 and 21, Root of Happiness Kava Bar in downtown Davis can provide an exciting new experience. Kava is a popular drink that induces feelings of sleepiness, wellbeing and muscle relaxation. Although the initial taste might come across bitter, fourth-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior (NPB) major Haris Terovic noted that the experience parallels visiting breweries but with a different taste.

Watching the sunset from Hutchinson parking garage

Another favorite among UC Davis students is the roof of the Hutchison parking garage to watch the sun set or rise. The highest floor of the lot is often filled with students, many of whom are skateboarding, rollerblading or simply watching the sunset from afar. According to Feuerstien, if students have not had a chance to check out the sunset, this should definitely be at the top of their list.

Getting an Ali Baba’s breakfast burrito

Day or night, an Ali Baba’s breakfast burrito always hits the spot according to fourth-year biochemistry major Kritika Sharma. The burrito is filled with a combination of scrambled eggs, fries, cheddar cheese, bacon, gyro meat, honey and Tapatío hot sauce. Ali Baba also offers a vegetarian breakfast burrito which substitutes bacon and gyro meat for grilled tomatoes and mushrooms and avocado.



Visiting the campus horses and cows

Visiting the Tercero cows is an essential Davis experience for many students starting freshman year. With the supervision of the caretakers, visitors can pet the cows and feed them grass. UC Davis also has many horses located near the School of Veterinary Medicine. According to Terovic, the cows and horses are friendly and a sweet reminder of the quirkiness of the cow town that is Davis.



Walking through the greenbelt

The greenbelt comprises over 10 different paths for both bikers and pedestrians that connect throughout the city. Throughout the belt, there are sculptures of dominos, animals riding bicycles, painted sidewalks and more. 2020 UC Davis graduate Tobi Ayo-Ajibola lives right across from the greenbelt. According to him, the stretch of parks is a great way to safely go out and enjoy fresh air during quarantine.



Make-your-own Trinity

Many 2021 graduates have been unable to experience the true chaos that is the Davis Trinity. The Trinity is a Davis undergraduate ritual that entails getting three alcoholic drinks from local bars including: the Wicky Wacky Woo from Cafe Bernardo, the FML from Red 88 Noodle Bar and the Devastator from Bistro 33. Although Bistro 33 has closed down during COVID-19, students over 21 can attempt to revive this long standing tradition by visiting other bars with outdoor seating including G Street WunderBar and Woodstock’s Pizza.



Visiting the Häagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven

The Häagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven, located near West Village apartments, is an outdoor museum that provides safe and resourceful environments for local bee pollinators. According to Feuerstien, it has a beautiful garden with the option of guided tours by entomologists.



Biking towards Winters and Lake Berryessa

Although it may seem like Davis is surrounded by only farmland, there are a few cities and attractions that students can visit nearby. Winters is a small town located about 20 minutes west of Davis, close to Lake Berryessa. It has a quaint downtown area with various eateries, breweries and wine-tasting venues. Terovic noted that the lake is a good location to go swimming or rent boats with friends during the warmer months.



Swimming and fishing in Putah Creek

Putah Creek is another beautiful natural landmark close to Davis that is highly recommended by students. It has astream that extends over 85 miles, walking trails, fly fishing grounds and small waterfalls. According to Feuerstien, the creek is ideal for swimming during the summer.



Day trips within a three-hour drive from Davis:



Point Reyes

Point Reyes is a beautiful cape along the Northern Pacific coast which has also been identified as the cleanest seashore in all of California. The national seashore is located about an hour and a half from Davis and offers beautiful ocean scenery, extensive sand beaches and cliffs that are perfect for watching the sunset or sunrise, according to Sharma.



Burney Falls

For a picturesque trail or ideal Instagram moment, Burney Falls is the best place to be according to fourth-year NPB and English double major Taylor Silva. The waterfall is located in Shasta County and has a height of 129 feet. Silva noted that the falls are an ideal swimming location for the warmer months.

Table Mountain

For fans of flowers and nature hikes, Table Mountain is a perfect location to visit, featuring scenic views of various waterfalls and colorful wildflowers. For those looking for a beautiful outdoor adventure, Table Mountain provides an easy walk and is only an hour and a half drive from Davis, according to Sharma.



Written by: Sneha Ramachandran — features@theaggie.org

