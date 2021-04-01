The Editorial Board celebrates everything UC Davis has to offer

From the smelly cows to the flat farmland, Davis is hard to beat… (Happy April Fools’ Day)



As we come to the time of year when many future Aggies are contemplating attending UC Davis in the fall, the Editorial Board wanted to take a different approach to this editorial. As seasoned Davis students, the Editorial Board wished to share all that our wonderful campus and city have to offer.

Many students here will tell you that it’s hard to even make fun of UC Davis—perhaps that’s because it’s a welcome home to many who failed to get into UC Berkeley, who come to find that UCD is actually a thousand times better than the overrated “UCB.”

Academically, UC Davis offers world-class courses including Introduction to Brewing and Beer from the “Pope of Foam” and Field Equipment Operation where you can put your tractor driving skills to the test. Because what better way to prepare you for the real world than drinking beer and driving tractors?

One of the benefits of living in Davis is that you’re always surrounded by wildlife. According to many students, squirrels outnumber humans on campus by a wide margin. UC Davis researchers even had to inject squirrels with birth control to control the outrageous fox squirrel population. UC Davis is also home to one of California’s most violent predators: the wild turkey. Widely known to harass first years and tenured professors alike, the turkeys that run rampant through campus and the city of Davis are not to be trifled with. Sometimes the local bears hang out at the Hyatt Hotel, just like our very own Chancellor Gary May who recently visited the Hyatt during the January power outages.

What many students really come here for, though, is to experience all the natural splendor that the golden state has to offer. It’s why so many students from all over the world come to UC Davis—just to get a taste of the real California experience. It’s hard to beat the dry, flat and endless fields that completely surround the city. Putah Creek and the Arboretum offer beautiful water features to stare at to escape the scorching summer days—the Davis climate is hard to beat. If hot, dry summers and cold, wet winters sound boring, seasonal tornados and California wildfires are guaranteed to spice things up come fall.

Not only is UC Davis a wonderful place to study, it’s also a great university to risk your youthful body on a bike. Most students don’t need to worry about buying a bike because there are plenty of free ones laying around campus everywhere you look! Home to the fastest moving student body in the country, UC Davis students are hard to keep up with in the classroom and on the streets.

People often ask if there’s anything to do in Davis… But the real question is what is there not to do around Davis? With quick access to the mountains in Tahoe or the ocean in the Bay, there’s plenty of fun to be had—only two hours away. With the skyline of Sacramento’s three tall buildings barely visible on the horizon, Davis truly is a happening little college town.



April Fools! In all seriousness, the Editorial Board loves UC Davis for all that it has to offer. The experiences we’ve had and everything we continue to learn along the way would not be as special without the wonderful people, places, Egghead sculptures and animals that make UC Davis and the city of Davis so remarkable. You can barely smell the cows anyway—or at least you’ll get used to it.



Written by: The Editorial Board



Disclaimer: (This article is humor and/or satire. The story and/or names of “sources” are fictionalized.)

