Yolo County scheduling public vaccine clinics based on vaccine supply allocated by state

Yolo County supervisor states that 30% of the county has received at least one dose

On April 2 and 3, Yolo County held public vaccine clinics in Woodland and Davis. The schedule for future pop-up clinics will likely be unpredictable and come out with short notice, according to Yolo County District Supervisor Gary Sandy.

“We plan clinics based on the supply that the State of California says they will be able to provide to us on a weekly basis, so clinics are not always on the same day [or] location each week,” Sandy said via email. “This also means we don’t get a lot of time to plan, so things sometimes move very quickly.”

Approximately 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered on each of the two days, according to on-call Public Information Officer Frank Schneegas.

“On April 2, it was 805 Pfizer, and on [April 3], it was 800 Pfizer as well, but that was both a first dose and second dose clinic,” Schneegas said.

The county also held private clinics for “our homebound residents, agricultural workers, migrant center families and some other groups” throughout the week of April 5, according to Sandy.

Sandy explained that Yolo County held one public clinic in Woodland on April 7, where some doses were reserved for “specific groups, like seniors and childcare workers, since there are some barriers for these groups to sign up, like time, online skill, etc.”

Sandy explained that in addition to reserving doses for certain groups, the county also allocates a certain number of doses to other local community clinics that do not yet receive doses from the state.

“Our vaccine supply has been slowly increasing; however, it’s still not enough to meet the demand of our residents,” Sandy said. “Demand still far outweighs supply. We also reallocate doses to some of our local community clinics since they are not yet getting their own doses from the state.”

Sandy elaborated that during the week of April 5, Yolo County shared roughly 2,000 doses with “CommuniCare, UC Davis Occupational Health, Winters Healthcare, Elica Health and even some local fire departments.”

A considerable portion of Yolo County has now been vaccinated, according to Sandy.

“So far, about 30% of Yolo County residents have received at least the first dose, approximately 70,000 out of 220,000 total residents,” Sandy said. “However, this denominator includes children. If we only count those that are 16 and older, we have 179,000 residents that [became] eligible for a COVID vaccine on April 15, and if we divide 70,000 by 179,000, it gets us about 39% of Yolo County residents with at least one dose. This would include those that are vaccinated by hospitals, county clinics, community clinics and other counties.”

The upper limit of the vaccination rate is moreso set by the vaccine supply than by the county’s vaccine infrastructure. According to Schneegas, Yolo County has been fairly successful in vaccinating its residents.

“We are able to administer all the doses we receive very quickly, and we are more constrained by the amount of doses we receive than [by] the amount of people we can administer the doses to,” Schneegas said.

Written by: Rachel Shey — city@theaggie.org