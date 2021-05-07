Graduating senior develops website to increase accessibility of COVID-19 testing sites

Interactive map has over 1400 testing locations organized by distance, insurance, testing method, fee and doctor’s referral

In July of 2020, Matthew Kwong, a fourth year design major at UC Davis, was potentially exposed to COVID-19. As he scoured the internet to find a COVID-19 testing site, he was dumbfounded by how difficult it was to find a test he qualified for, let alone one that was nearby. Disappointed with the lack of resources available to easily find a COVID-19 test, Kwong was inspired to take action, and launched his project: Find My COVID Test.

“I realized that if a 20 year-old is having trouble finding a COVID test, many others will too,” Kwong said. “I thought about my own grandparents, and how they definitely would not be able to find a test without my help, or someone else’s help. This was scary because COVID-19 is definitely affecting elderly people the most and people with pre-existing health conditions.”

Kwong created his first prototype later that month. Using his social media networks to gather valuable insight, Kwong asked his followers on platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to fill out a survey regarding their personal experiences with finding a COVID-19 test. From the responses he collected, Kwong concluded that the average time it took for an individual to find a COVID-19 test was 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

“That’s when it really kind of hit me that it just wasn’t me who had this problem of trying to find a test,” Kwong said. “This is definitely a thing that many others do struggle with. That’s how the filters came about, through this user research.”

Find My COVID Test streamlines the process of searching for a testing site. Users are able to filter through approximately 1,400 testing locations in California, based on their preferences for the following five criteria: distance, insurance, testing method, fee and doctor’s referral.

“We have to think about how humans work,” said Simon Sadler, a professor and chair of the Department of Design. “Humans are a lot harder to work with than technology. One of the things that designers, like Matthew, are doing, is figuring out how to match up technology with people. [What] makes this design so terrific is it is so straightforward to use.”

The concepts taught in Associate Professor of Design Thomas Maiorana’s DES 166: “Human Centered Design” class underpin Kwong’s project.

Maiorana defines human centered design as an approach to a design challenge where people are the point of inspiration rather than technology or business.

“What do we actually need in the world?” Maiorana said. “What are people, communities and society asking for, or not asking for, but clearly demonstrating some kind of need for something? And then, let’s build that instead of figuring it all out ahead of time and then hoping people like it.”

After taking Maiorana’s class in fall of 2020, these concepts of human centered design resonated with Kwong, who approached Maiorana with his idea for a COVID-19 interactive map. Maiorana was impressed with Kwong’s work and then became his advisor for his independent study.

“[An independent study] really is about the student’s own drive and sense of autonomy,” Maiorana said. “Really what I am there to do is provide feedback [and] give pointers. In Matthew’s case […] some of the things we were talking about were figur[ing] out how to get this overall goal of outreach and creating awareness of this project.”

According to Kwong’s website, his three overarching goals for his independent study were to increase website visits, expand his testing location database and boost engagement on social media.

Kwong said that he has noticed a 200% increase in traction on his website and an 800% increase in Instagram impressions, according to his post on LinkedIn. Kwong attributes this surge to extensive marketing efforts, like filming and uploading a TikTok video.

Kwong said that his project is a harmonious blend of his passions: design and web development. By spending hours on self-learning, experimentation and watching YouTube videos, Kwong said he learned a lot along the way, including how to integrate the Google Maps Platform API.

“I have a Google sheet that has a list of all the COVID-19 testing centers—with their names, whether they have insurance required, test method, if there’s a fee and doctor’s referral—as well as the geolocation,” Kwong said. “That is automatically uploaded to Google’s Firebase. When someone opens up the site, it pulls that information from Firebase and plots it on the Google Map’s interface you see on the screen.”

In retrospect, Kwong said he believes that the biggest challenge he experienced was “pure imposter syndrome,” but he was determined not to give up.

“He didn’t get deterred by moments that got a little hard,” Maiorana said. “I think it’s really inspiring to see him push through those moments of discomfort or boredom or setbacks. That’s what you need to make change in the world.”

Kwong said that watching his project come to fruition was a rewarding experience. He started with tedious work, manually entering testing sites into his website and contacting each testing site individually. Now, Kwong has partnered with Curative, a company devoted to building heath infrastructure, and Project Baseline by Verily—a life science and healthcare company launched in 2015.

Additionally, Kwong has presented his project to Healthy Davis Together and met with President Kyle Kreuger from ASUCD.

“With human centered design, what you can do, and this is what you can see with Matthew’s design, it anticipates how people are going to use technology,” Sadler said. “They just want the information as clearly as they can possibly get it. That’s what I thought made this design so great. It was just there and anybody could use it.”



Written by: Aarya Gupta — science@theaggie.org

