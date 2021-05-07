Police logs

Hey, stop throwing dice at me!

April 9

“Subjects threw dice over fence at respondent after trying to address noise issue, party of 20-30.”



April 10

“Group of 25 subjects playing kickball and drinking from a keg.”



April 12

“Has ‘feeling’ someone might be breaking into his apartment.”



April 13

“Called 911 because her mom wouldn’t ‘leave her alone.’”



April 14

“Subjects setting off fireworks inside of closed apartment.”



April 17

“Party with loud music 40 subjects not wearing masks.”



April 18

“Subject rolling large chunks of asphalt into roadway.”