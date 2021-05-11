Amendment adding ex-officio representative for transfer students passes

Resolution pushing for accommodations for international students passes

ASUCD Vice President Emily Barneond called the Senate meeting to order on Thursday, April 22 at 6:10 pm.

The roll call was followed by a presentation featuring Deborah Agee, the executive director of financial aid and scholarships at UC Davis.

Agee described the different types of financial aid available to students at the university, how to apply for aid and how to appeal aid offers if they are insufficient.

“The first thing you do is you complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is the FAFSA,” Agee said. “And so many people think the FAFSA is the aid, but it is not the aid–it is the application.”

Agee also mentioned the CARES Act federal relief fund made available to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators then went on to discuss how a financial aid appeal might work should the offer be deemed insufficient. Agee encouraged people to make an appeal sooner rather than later if they have an unforeseen life event affecting their financial circumstances.

McKenna Weitzel, the student government staff assistant payroll coordinator, gave a presentation on the payroll department and how it works within ASCUD.

Sydney Cliff was confirmed to the Senate as Environmental Policy and Planning Chairperson.

Brooke Isrow presented the quarterly report on the Aggie Mentors program. Isrow said that the program is hoping to make more opportunities for socializing available since the campus will be reopening for in-person instruction in fall quarter 2021.

“The relationship between mentor and mentee is completely up to each pair [in terms of whether] they are comfortable meeting in-person or remotely,” Isrow said. “In terms of the kickoff event, it won’t be mandatory at all. We want people to be comfortable in this program.”

Kinu Koide presented the Aggie Arts Committee quarterly report. The meeting then moved into discussion of old and new legislation.

Constitutional Amendment #70 was introduced to provide for a transfer ex-officio representative on the Senate table.

“Transfer students come from many backgrounds, and it is difficult for transfer students to get involved with ASUCD,” said Tariq Azim, the Transfer, Re-entry, Veterans Chair and author of the amendment. “UC Davis is one of only three UCs not to have a transfer student role.”

The motion passed with unanimous consent.

Constitutional Amendment #71, which provides for an international student representative in the Senate was introduced as emergency legislation and passed with unanimous consent.

Senate Resolution #13, which provides for academic accommodations for international students starting in fall 2021, passed with unanimous consent.

“The pandemic has been extremely detrimental to the academics of international students,” said Senator Kabir Sahni, a third-year international student from India, during discussion of the resolution. “[International students] make up 17% of the UC Davis undergraduate population, and the academic barriers that have been brought about by the pandemic do not align with the equity that the institution advocates for.”

Senate Bill #81, updating procedures for Senate confirmations and presentations, also passed with unanimous consent.



Written by: Rebecca Bihn-Wallace – campus@theaggie.org

