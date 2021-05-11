Local cannabis dispensaries take pandemic safety precautions

Dispensary managers describe how the pandemic has impacted their businesses

Cannabis dispensaries have continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic by adopting new safety measures, like incentivizing online ordering and limiting indoor capacity.

Creative Director of F Street Dispensary Jared Barry explained that extra steps are taken to help customers feel safe. F Street Dispensary received approval to implement an express window for customers who decide to pick up their orders, and online orders receive a 20% off discount.

“That really helps make the store feel safer for a lot of people,” Barry said. “A lot of people had concerns about coming into the store, especially towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

On April 20, an unofficial cannabis holiday, F Street Dispensary offered sales for three days. The dispensary had already been taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers, but staff were especially careful on April 20 since they expected a large number of people.

“We took a lot of steps, knowing that we were going to see high volumes of people,” Barry said. “We took extra steps to sanitize more frequently and keep everyone socially distanced as best as we can.”

Barry emphasized that F Street Dispensary prides itself in being community-focused and aims to maintain a positive relationship with local businesses, in part by helping community members in need.

“We did a big food drive around December; we were able to donate to families in need,” Barry said.

He also highlighted that he understands how restaurants especially have struggled during the pandemic and shared one way F Street Dispensary aimed to help.

“We ran, towards the beginning of the pandemic, a promotion where people could bring in a receipt from any of the local restaurants downtown, or in Davis, and they can bring those receipts in and save 30% at our store,” Barry said.

Manager of Davis Cannabis Collective Irvin Soltero emphasized the importance of respect for everyone while running a business during the pandemic.

“You get people who care about the pandemic, people that don’t and the people in the middle,” Soltero said. “You just have to learn; keep your head on straight.”

Customers are able visit the store in person or place an order for delivery or curbside pickup. The business has the necessary cleaning equipment and makes sure the environment is safe, according to Soltero.

“What matters is that we can take care of the people we need to and continue providing stuff for the people who need it,” Soltero said. “That’s kind of what the business is all about.”

Written by: Ellie Lee — city@theaggie.org

