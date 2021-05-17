Modified CDC mask guidelines not yet implemented in Yolo County

Yolo County continues to follow state public health guidelines regarding face coverings, which have not yet changed to match recently updated CDC recommendations

Despite recent changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals regarding face coverings and physical distancing, according to a May 14 press release from Yolo County, the county will continue to follow the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) mask guidance which has not changed.

According to a CDC announcement published on May 13, 2021, their guidance has been updated to allow fully vaccinated people to resume activities without a face covering or physical distancing in most places, except on public transportation and where workplace, local or state laws and regulations still require these measures.

In line with the latter exception, the Yolo County press release states that “these recommendations do not go in effect locally unless CDPH amends its current face covering mandate.”

The guidance currently in place by the CDPH, in addition to requiring unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing measures cannot be maintained, requires vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor places.

Chancellor Gary May’s May 14 newsletter also addressed the topic in regards to UC Davis specifically, stating that, “For now, on the Davis campus, our policy remains in place.”

The current UC Davis policy requires face coverings at all indoor campus locations, excepting while eating, drinking or in private spaces, as well as in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not feasible.

May then elaborated on when the campus policy might be modified.

“Rest assured, we are closely following all public health guidance and discussing how we might adjust our policy when we are convinced the changes will not compromise the health of our community,” the newsletter read.

Written by: Sonora Slater — science@theaggie.org