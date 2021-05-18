ARC, Rec Pool offer slow transition back to in-person exercise

As long as Yolo County avoids purple tier status and COVID-19 cases remain low, the ARC will remain open and is planning for operations during fall 2021

The Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) reopened on April 19 for in-person operations. Staff at Living Well, the fitness and wellness program at the ARC, hope to expand exercise classes to accommodate extra students come Fall Quarter.

For now, all workout classes besides dance, yoga and pilates are held outdoors. The maximum number of people allowed in outdoor classes is 10, while indoor studio classes have a cap of 14 individuals, according to Living Well Coordinator Kayleigh Rohrbach. The difference in capacities of the outdoor and indoor classes is based on the size of the respective spaces.

Group exercise, dance and martial arts will be offered frequently throughout the week and through the weekend. All class registrations open five days before instruction through the Rec Portal, except those for cycle classes, which open three days before.

Through the Rec Portal link, you can also access a fee waiver for paid classes, but the application closes Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m.

The Daily Symptom Survey is required in order to access any on-campus facilities or classes, face masks are required throughout the ARC and physical distancing is enforced by squares marked on the floor of indoor and outdoor classes.

Students are encouraged to use sanitation wipes to clean the machines and equipment before and after use. However, the staff at the ARC also sanitizes equipment during the 30 minutes between reservation windows. It is part of Rohrbach’s job to ensure COVID-19 protocols continue to be followed.

“It’s been a great experience to watch the student staff adapt to the many challenges this year, and they have really risen to the occasion,” Rohrbach said.

For individuals who feel inclined to stay home, free Facebook live classes are offered every week and are open to people of all skill levels. Past videos can be accessed through the UC Davis Campus Recreation Facebook page.

Alexa Carter, a second-year communications and managerial economics double major, mentioned that during her workout at the ARC, she felt very comfortable as the machines were spaced out enough to where it didn’t feel crowded.

“It feels really good to be back on campus and in an environment where I can exercise while staying safe,” Carter said.

Sara Wasielewski, a fourth-year political science major, has been a Living Well instructor for over a year and currently teaches cycling classes on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings.

Wasielewski said the staff at Living Well works to cultivate the “Come As You Are” mantra, which she said she believes is “imperative for the modern fitness world.”

“I also do my best to promote positive self-talk, especially with our bodies and the way they move,” Wasielewski said. “I want everyone to leave the class with a greater appreciation for their bodies and its capabilities.”

In regards to the Rec Pool, which has been open for lap swimming since June 2020, Aquatics Coordinator AJ Rooney said that the Rec Pool is “offering student swim lessons for enrolled students on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which will run for the entire spring quarter.”

This year the Rec Pool has also been offering intramural innertube water polo, sand volleyball and cornhole as well as kayak sessions, stand up paddle boarding and slacklining through “Outdoor Adventures.”

In 2021, the Rec Pool also collaborated with “Sport Clubs” to reopen club water polo and triathlon practices.

Individuals are encouraged to cancel their appointments if they decide to forego their scheduled time slot so that others have a chance to attend.

