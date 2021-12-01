Public Information Officer discusses youth vaccine clinics, booster shots

A UC Davis student explains side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Public Information Officer for Yolo County John Fout recommends residents to use myturn.ca.gov to find a clinic near them or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Fout said that the county is still holding clinics in schools and that they are scheduled weekly and open for anyone who wants to come.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re getting towards fall and people are going to be spending more time indoors, and spending time indoors is more likely to spread the virus,” Fout said. “It’s a good time to get protection to increase immunity in those situations.”

Fout elaborated that Yolo County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases last year, following the holidays. People started to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and there was a surge.

“I think the booster will help stop some of that surge because studies have shown that you’re less likely to get the virus if you’re fully vaccinated,” Fout said.

He further explained the current and future plans of school clinics; the county usually has at least two or three school clinics a week, and they offer the pediatric version of Pfizer at those clinics. There will now be school clinics that are going to be private.

“Ages five to eleven have to specifically get the dose that is 1/3 of the standard dose and it’s a different vial,” Fout said. “There will also be regular adult shots.”

Fout added one additional option for vaccination: A resident can use the Door Vax program, or in-home vaccination, if they are homebound and cannot get to a clinic. The service is free for all ages 12 and up.

“They schedule a time for the shot, and a staff member will come to vaccinate,” Fout said via email. “The person can call Monday – Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm, to schedule at 530-902-3230.”

If an individual received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that an individual is eligible for a booster if one is 65 years or older, aged 18+ who live in long-term care settings, aged 18+ who have underlying medical conditions or aged 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings. For those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, those 18 years or older are eligible. While individuals should get a booster at least six months after completing the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination series, those who got Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine could get one after two months.

Second year biological sciences major UC Davis student Katelyn Kielhorn took the rebooster shot on the first Tuesday of November at Kaiser Permanente in Vacaville. Kielhorn already took her first Pfizer two shots. She felt fine after the first dose, but she said she felt tired after the second one.

“The lymph node under my left arm was swollen for five days,” Kielhorn said. “I had a fever for two days. My dad also got Pfizer all three times and it was totally fine, so it just depends on the person.”

Kielhorn made an appointment to get the COVID-19 booster and the flu shot at the same time; she explained the vaccination process was quick. She had the COVID-19 shot on her left arm and the flu on the right. Kaiser had her wait for fifteen minutes after the shot, in case there was any reaction.

“You can get the flu shot and the code booster on the same day; that’s what I did,” Kielhorn said.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, people can search vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near them. The CDC allows mix and match dosing for booster shots. The CDC recommends people to check their local pharmacy’s website to determine if they can walk-in or make an appointment.

Written by: Ellie Lee — city@theaggie.org