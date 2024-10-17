Fall into success with the Editorial Board

A fall quarter survival guide

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

As the leaves fall and classes are ramping up, college life can feel overwhelming. Between wanting to get good grades, living in a foreign place and balancing extracurriculars, it’s a difficulty unlike any other. However, with the right tips, anyone can have a successful fall quarter. Here’s how to cope with academic stress and take advantage of what this quarter has to offer.

Travel

Davis is a prime location for weekend or day trips — just a few hours away, you can find not only the ocean but the mountains as well.

One of the best places to go is Tahoe. Located only an hour and a half away from Davis, Tahoe has a lot of activities to offer. Whether it’s skiing in the mountains, visiting the beautiful lake or driving through one of the many local towns, Tahoe might be the place for you.

Additionally, in the other direction, you can take a trip down to the Bay Area. If you have been missing the beach or live close by, then a day or weekend trip to the Bay might be refreshing. There are numerous areas to visit within the Bay: whether it’s San Francisco for the big city, Marin County for the hiking or Napa Valley for the wine tasting, it’s the perfect daycation from school.

If you are looking for somewhere nearby with affordable shopping and many restaurants, Vacaville is another great place to check out. Only a 20-minute drive from Davis, it has some much-needed retail therapy and comfort food that is missing from Davis. With its close proximity, students can even Uber to Vacaville for a cheap rate.

For those of you who are running low on gas and looking for a shorter trip, downtown Woodland has more to it than meets the eye. From local cafes like Morgan’s Mill to The Pleasant Pheasant Bookstore next door, the best local hidden gems are closer than you might think.

There are a variety of ways to get to these locations: aside from taking your own car or catching a ride with a friend, you can rent a Zipcar, take a bus or hop on the Amtrak. So, consider taking a trip this fall and exploring the surrounding area.

Burnout

Burnout is no joking matter in college. Sure, it may seem like everyone has it together, but believe us — that is not the case. Everyone experiences burnout in one form or another, and it’s important to give yourself and the people around you grace during this time. While burnout is challenging, it’s a natural and expected feeling that can be effectively managed.

Going outside and staying active is a great way to help relieve your stress and clear your mind. Additionally, trying new activities — such as joining a club or perfecting a recipe — are good ways to recharge. It’s all about making time for yourself and taking a break from studying. You can also utilize mental health resources on campus to help support your well-being. The resources are there and largely part of your tuition, so why not make use of what is being offered and be proactive when it comes to prioritizing your mental health?

Academics

As one of the best public schools in the nation, it’s no surprise that UC Davis students can expect an academically rigorous workload. The quarter system can be challenging due to its fast-paced nature, leaving many students feeling like they are playing catch-up. That doesn’t mean, however, that managing classes cannot be done with the right steps.

Creating a to-do list or using a planner is a great way to stay on top of your work so you don’t fall behind. Google Calendar is one of the best: You are able to access it anywhere, on any device, at any time and it even gives you notifications when an assignment is due.

Additionally, another resource to utilize is the tutoring center located on the bottom floor of Shields Library. If you feel completely lost in a class or need a quick refresher, they have a strong support staff that is ready to help.

Study groups are also a great way to keep up with classes. Working with peers can reduce stress and enhance your understanding of the topics, while getting a chance to meet new people and make connections.

The key to managing these fast-paced classes is to be organized with your assignment schedule and seek out help when you need it. Anyone can do it — it just might take a little time and practice to fall into a healthy routine.

Jobs and Internships

A great way to get more involved in the Davis community is to apply for a local job or internship. If you have time on your hands or want to earn some money, a job or internship is just the thing you need. Not only do they enhance post-grad applications, but they also impress future employers.

From working in a research lab to reporting for The California Aggie, there is a little something for everyone. A wide variety of jobs and internships are also starting the hiring process for next summer, so it might save you future stress to apply now and relax later. UC Davis hosts job fairs year-round that can be found at the Career Center or on the Career Fair website page. Additionally, if you want to work on campus, you can apply to a wide range of jobs on the ASUCD vacancy page, which is constantly updated with new opportunities.

Don’t be scared to also reach out to professors or career advisors directly — they might be a valuable resource in finding a job or internship.

One last thought

We hope this survival guide will help you make the most of your fall quarter here in Davis. This school has so much to offer not only in academics and work but also in fun fall activities. Embrace the challenges and joys that come with the start of a new year, and remember to lean on the Davis community for support. Enjoy your fall quarter, everyone!

