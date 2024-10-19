Five novels to make your skin crawl

Moody books that are perfect for reading with Halloween right around the corner

By ELIZABETH BUNT — arts@theaggie.org

The dark, windy days of fall are nearly upon us. Okay, well maybe not so much in Davis; our seasons are pretty mild, but the sentiment is there. For some people, the oncoming spooky season means rewatching favorite Halloween movies or listening to “Monster Mash” while biking to class. While those are fine ways to celebrate the turning of the season, now is the perfect time of year to take advantage of books that set an eerie and ominous mood. Here are five recommendations for novels that will make your spine tingle and your skin crawl.

“Slewfoot” by Brom (2021)

“Slewfoot” is a tale set in New England in the 1600s, in the thick of early American witch hunts. It tells the story of a young Englishwoman sent to the colonies as a bride to a settler. At the same time, an ancient pagan spirit reawakens in the woods surrounding the township. As their paths intertwine, the settlers turn on one another and civilization falls apart as quickly as it began. Brom’s writing drops the reader in the midst of a haunted and harried landscape, and the suspense only grows with each turning page. The storytelling combined with the author’s own illustrations makes “Slewfoot” a must-read, though maybe not one to read while home alone.

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle” by Shirley Jackson (1962)

As one of the pioneers of the American horror scene, Shirley Jackson is famous for her iconic novel “The Haunting of Hill House.” Fewer people are acquainted with her much shorter novel “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” which is regarded by critics as one of the classic American gothic works. The story follows two sisters, Constance and Merricat Blackwood, living alone in their family estate after an uncertain tragedy has killed every other inhabitant. Unsettled by the eeriness and unnatural habits of the sisters, neighbors begin asking questions about what really happened to the rest of the Blackwoods. This is a novel that doesn’t rely on cheap scares to terrify the reader. Rather, Jackson slowly closes her readers into the uneasy landscape of the Blackwood estate, slamming the door on them just when they feel truly claustrophobic.

“The Alienist” by Caleb Carr (1994)

For lovers of true crime, “The Alienist” is the perfect book to pick up this fall. Based on historical events, the story traces the path of detective Laszlo Kreizler as he searches for a serial killer hiding in the dark underbelly of New York City in 1896. As the hunt continues, the reader is drawn deeper and deeper into a psychological evaluation of the unknown killer. The writing is fast-paced and gripping, and the plot is all the more chilling because of its truth value. “The Alienist” is impossible to put down and a home run for anyone who loves horror, mysteries, true crime or historical fiction.

“The Bloody Chamber and Other Stories” by Angela Carter (1979)

Unlike the books above, “The Bloody Chamber” is not a novel but a collection of short stories. Each story included is a retelling of a well-known fairy tale, though not in the way one might expect. Angela Carter twists each tale to tell the feminist story hiding underneath while also pouring every ounce of gothic creepiness into the settings and characters. Familiar tales like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Little Red Riding Hood” become almost unrecognizable in Carter’s hands. Every expectation is subverted as Carter tells versions of tales that are definitely not suited for children’s bedtime stories.

“Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman (1996)

Classified less as horror and more as a dark fantasy novel, Neil Gaiman’s “Neverwhere” still manages to create the feeling that something is very, very wrong. The novel is set in London Below, the underside of London which protagonist Richard Mayhew happens to stumble upon. Along with those who have fallen through the cracks of society, Neverwhere is populated by talking rats, angels and murderers who come together in subterranean halls and sewage canals. To return to his home in London Above, Mayhew is forced to join in a confusing and dangerous quest through the murky, candlelit tunnels of Neverwhere, a trip that will entirely change the way he views the real world. “Neverwhere” is a book that mimics the feeling of walking home on Halloween night — no longer fully in costume but not quite at home either.

These books have something for everyone this fall season: fantasy, classic horror, psychological thrills, magical realism and more. All that’s left to do is pick up a copy of whichever sounds best, curl up on the couch and read while the leaves change color outside.

Written by Elizabeth Bunt —- arts@theaggie.org