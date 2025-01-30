Donald Trump has taken a cruel stance on the loss of life in Gaza

The Editorial Board condemns the Trump Administration’s dangerous rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

As the Trump presidency enters its second week, significant changes to domestic and international relations are well underway. Trump has signed executive order after executive order, confirmed new government positions and halted all United States foreign aid, with two exceptions.

On Jan. 15, 2025, a ceasefire in Gaza was announced, set to begin four days later on Jan. 19. The agreement is meant to constitute three stages: During the first, a complete ceasefire is meant to be held while Hamas releases 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, and displaced Palestinians will be allowed to return to their homes. Only a couple of weeks into this first stage, Israel and Hamas have both claimed that the other side has breached the ceasefire agreement, and tensions are continuing to heighten despite the deal.

The second stage is meant to establish a permanent ceasefire: The remaining living hostages in Gaza will be exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners and Israeli forces are meant to make a complete withdrawal. Stage three will see the return of all remaining bodies of dead hostages and, eventually, the reconstruction of Gaza itself.

“Gaza is very interesting,” Trump said on Saturday, Jan. 25. “It’s a phenomenal location on the sea, it’s the best weather. You know, everything’s good. Some beautiful things could be done with it.”

This was only shortly after Trump referred to Gaza as a “demolition site” that should “be cleaned out” — a blatant suggestion to ethnically cleanse the region through mass displacement. Trump’s attitude toward Gaza and its rebuilding is incredibly dangerous; It is apparent that Trump views Gaza and the potential of what could be built there in the same way that he might view a potential new site for one of his golf courses.

In addition, as of Jan. 27, Israel has violated the agreement by blocking displaced people from re-entering Northern Gaza, announcing that it had not received a list disclosing the status of the 33 hostages that Israel wanted returned during this first stage. That list has now been received, revealing that 25 of the 33 hostages remain alive. Communication between the two groups appears incredibly complicated, with both Israel and Hamas accusing the other of violating the terms of the current ceasefire agreement.

This is an incredibly complicated and ongoing situation, during which it will be more important than ever to stay informed about both Trump’s plans and what is taking place during Israel and Hamas’ ongoing negotiations.

Though the ceasefire has already been widely celebrated among Palestinians, it is important to remember that ceasefires have been violated throughout history, with Israel in particular having breached a ceasefire agreement that was proposed in Gaza during November of 2023. Netanyahu has also commented that Israel may not complete its full withdrawal from Lebanon by the deadline of its ceasefire with Hezbollah, which is this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Despite the thousands of Israeli citizens having taken to the streets throughout the conflict, engaging in massive protests against Netanyahu and his actions toward the Palestinian people, the Israeli government disregarded these protests for peace. On Jan. 26, Israeli forces fired into crowds of Palestinians attempting to return home, wounding nine and killing two.

Trump has already displayed a callous and unfeeling attitude toward the ongoing conflict in Gaza, both regarding Israeli and Palestinian lives that have been impacted or lost. The casual delivery of how he believes the conflict should be solved, involving mass ethnic cleansing and Palestinian displacement, is incredibly disturbing.

The Editorial Board condemns Trump’s rhetoric surrounding Palestine and the ceasefire deal, as well as his claims that the war has nothing to do with the United States — as the nation continues to provide billions in military funding to Israel.

In addition, as of Jan. 28, all foreign aid from the United States has entered a 90-day freeze period, with the only exceptions being continued military aid to Israel and Egypt. The United States provides four out of every 10 dollars of humanitarian aid; This will prove catastrophic for countless individuals and programs if much of the aid is not resumed. Potentially afflicting other crucial world conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, as Ukraine relies on the U.S. for security funding.

Trump’s administration is claiming that this freeze is for foreign aid reassessment — in the meantime, however, aid and funding to thousands of programs has been completely halted.

This ethos, and Trump’s willingness to speak of the situation with such carefree language, is characterized by a dangerous desire to ethnically cleanse entire populations and cannot be normalized. It is more important than ever to fight for marginalized populations as harmful rhetoric about “cleaning Gaza out” spreads.

He has made a point to insist that “it’s not our war, it’s their war,” despite the U.S.’ ongoing financial involvement. This remark is also particularly interesting considering many United States politicians’ attitudes toward perpetuating the conflict. Past Republican presidential candidate and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley even signed an artillery shell in Israel with the words “Finish Them” in May 2024, a sickeningly casual remark openly suggesting the remainder of the Palestinian population be wiped out.

Currently, Trump and his administration have begun to suggest with a foundational lack of empathy that all Palestinians remaining in Gaza be relocated to surrounding nations, including Egypt and Jordan.

“I said to him: ‘I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess.’ I’d like him to take people,” Trump said regarding a phone conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

With the loss of so much life and culture, it is imperative not to lose sight of the ethnic cleansing that has been taking place in Palestine. Countless people have been impacted — relocating people with no regard for their homes, the depth of their cultural ties and no answers as to when they might be able to return is unacceptable. While we acknowledge that this second Trump Administration is cultivating fear and unrest, it is important to continue paying attention to what is happening both across the globe and nationally.

Written by: The Editorial Board