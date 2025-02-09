Toss the roses and look for something more personal this Valentine’s Day

Explore handpicked ideas of thoughtful gifts that go beyond the ordinary

By IQRA AHMAD — arts@theaggie.org

Roses are red, violets are blue, chocolates and flowers are classics, but it’s fun to think outside the (heart-shaped) box, too. Valentine’s Day is all about appreciating the people who matter most, whether that’s a partner, a friend or even yourself. So, even if you’re pairing these ideas with a bouquet of roses or skipping the flowers altogether, here is a curated guide to meaningful gifts that go beyond the usual — but still pair wonderfully with chocolate.

For the art lovers: “Art must be an expression of love or it is nothing.” – Marc Chagall

Finding the perfect art piece or handcrafted item can feel daunting, so impress your creatively inclined friends or partner with a gift that is a means of self-expression.

For those who love a hands-on approach, painting kits are an unmatched gift. These kits come with everything you need to create something uniquely yours. One of the best options is a paint-your-own-mug set, which lets you design a completely custom piece — whether it’s a romantic message, a fun inside joke or an abstract masterpiece. Some kits even include oven-safe paints, so once you’re done designing, you can bake your work to make it permanent. For an interactive experience, turn it into a date night or gathering with friends: Set up a cozy painting station with snacks and drinks, put on a playlist and make something special together. These kits make for a heartfelt and memorable gift. Remember, the joy is in the process.

Now for those who find joy in every brush stroke and sketch, high-quality tools make for both a practical and deeply meaningful gift. A set of engraved paint brushes and calligraphy pens, etched with their name or a quote, adds a thoughtful touch to their creative process. Sketchbooks or leather-bound journals also provide a beautiful space for doodling, brainstorming and bringing ideas from pen to paper. For those who love working with color, a set of watercolors or acrylic paints in vibrant shades might inspire their next piece. You can even make a set of carefully selected supplies from places like The Paint Chip in Downtown Davis.

For the book reader: “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” – Stephen King

For those who find magic between the pages, a book-themed gift is the best way to show you care. Instead of picking up a bestseller, consider something more personal.

A personalized book box provides a curated experience, filled with carefully selected reads based on their favorite genres, along with cozy extras like candles, tea or literary-themed goodies. Many subscription services even offer signed editions or exclusive covers.

For those who love to have a cozy reading escape, a book nook is a charming addition to their shelf. These miniature diorama inserts fit between books and depict tiny, detailed worlds, ranging from magical alleyways to a tiny library or a scene from their favorite novel. They add a touch of whimsy to any bookcase.

And of course, a beautiful book journal to track their reading, a custom embosser to mark their personal library or even a gift card to their favorite indie bookstore gives them the joy of picking out their next great read. Sometimes the best gift is just enabling their love of books.

You can even stop by The Avid Reader downtown to pick up some of these essentials. Whether they love getting lost in a fantasy epic or diving into literary classics, these gifts celebrate the passion of a true book lover.

For the music enthusiast: “Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.” – Victor Hugo

For those who always have a soundtrack to their life, a music-inspired gift is the zenith of ways to show you are in tune with their passions.

A vinyl record from a favorite artist or an album that holds sentimental value makes for a timeless and thoughtful present. Check out local record stores like Armadillo Music, where you can browse everything from vintage classics to modern pressings. There is something amazing about the warmth of vinyl and the experience of picking out a record together, making the gift even more meaningful.

For an experience they will never forget, concert tickets are the unrivaled way to celebrate their love for music. In a big arena show or an intimate live session, seeing a favorite band or discovering a new artist together turns a gift into a lasting memory.

From spinning records at home to dancing in a crowd, these gifts are the way to go for the music enthusiast who believes every moment is better with the right song.

For the film aficionados: “The cinema is something between art and life.” – Jean-Luc Godard

For the movie lover in your life, why not gift them with an experience they will enjoy all year long? One great option is a Regal Unlimited subscription, which offers movie-goers the chance to see as many films as they want for just $21.49 a month. From blockbusters to indie gems to classic films, this subscription lets them watch it all, whenever they want. And with access to Regal’s entire catalog, they can enjoy the best of cinema without breaking the bank.

But it doesn’t stop there. Regal’s Snack Saver program is the supreme add-on for anyone who loves their movie theater snacks. By joining Regal Crown Club or having unlimited membership, they can enjoy 50% off large popcorn and soft drinks for all of 2025. From spending a weekend binge-watching a series to seeing every new release, they will have snacks in hand for every screening.

With a movie subscription and a discount on snacks, you are giving them the ultimate movie-lover experience: endless films, unlimited popcorn and a year’s worth of movie magic. This gift is perfect for those who can never get enough of the silver screen.

With all of these ideas in mind, just remember that the best gifts are the ones that reflect how much you appreciate the person. No matter what you choose, the effort and thoughtfulness behind a gift will always be the most meaningful.

