The Trump administration’s first month: mass deportations, neglecting environmental issues and cutting budgets

What hasn’t the Trump administration done?

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

This week marks the one-month anniversary of President Donald Trump’s return to power, with a new and fascist-aligning administration. Within a month of assuming office, Trump has signed 73 executive orders, with many more expected throughout his term.

During this time, the Trump administration has implemented several dangerous and unconstitutional policies. While current news may feel more and more overwhelming everyday, we have an obligation to stay aware of these unprecedented orders and we must continue to condemn them as they arise.

Below is a summary of some key executive actions:

Hinting at an unconstitutional third term

In speeches dating back to 2020, Trump has expressed his desire to potentially run for a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to two terms — whether consecutive or non-consecutive.

“Should I run again? You tell me,” Trump said on Feb. 20, 2025 at a Black History Month event.

This was just one day after Trump referred to himself as “King” in a social media post, writing, “Long Live the King.” We need to take these threats to our democracy seriously — brushing off these claims is what allows a dictatorship to develop right in front of our eyes.

Detaining undocumented migrants at Guantanamo Bay

On Jan. 29, the administration released plans to detain undocumented migrants at Guantanamo Bay, a naval base previously used as a military detention facility. The facility gained notoriety during the George W. Bush administration for unethically detaining and interrogating suspected terrorists after the 9/11 attacks. Plans to house these migrants in tents at the center have since been suspended due to detention standards. However, as of Feb. 23, the Trump administration transported 17 more migrants to the center. This inhumane and blatantly racist treatment of migrants is part of an ongoing effort by the Trump administration to dehumanize and target Latino and immigrant communities.

Withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement and Paris Climate Accord

On Jan. 20, Trump signed Executive Order 14162, officially withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, aims to combat greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate global warming worldwide. The executive order, titled “Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements,” was issued just hours after Trump took office. The U.S. previously left the Paris Agreement during Trump’s first term (2017-2021) and later rejoined in 2021 under former President Joe Biden.

Additionally, Trump has made misleading claims regarding climate change and its effects.

“The biggest threat is not global warming, where the ocean is going to rise one-eighth of an inch over the next 400 years, […] and you’ll have more oceanfront property,” Trump said in an August press conference.

However, his comment has no evidential support regarding the actual rate of sea level rise — with sea levels projected to rise much faster at a rate between 10 to 12 inches in the next 30 years — and his denial and mockery of climate change represents a concerning trajectory for the planet’s environmental well-being. Making a joke of this serious issue shows his blatant disregard for the environment and those who will be affected by climate change.

Suspension of foreign aid

On Jan. 20, Trump signed Executive Order 14169, halting all U.S. foreign development assistance programs for a 90-day review period. While later exemptions were made for essential humanitarian aid, significant portions of U.S. foreign aid have been pulled back. The executive order, titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” includes restrictions on aid programs established prior to Trump’s latest term.

Since its foundation in 1961, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has grown to be the largest provider of foreign assistance around the world. With its services halted, USAID no longer provides humanitarian resources to Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression. Programs that distribute vaccines for viruses like Ebola and polio, along with treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and food supplies for poverty-stricken areas have also ceased. The crude disbanding of an international organization with this much influence, which was developed over the course of more than 80 years, is a clear signal from Trump that no humanitarian effort is safe from scrutiny.

Imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

On Jan. 31, the Trump administration announced the implementation of a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, two long-time U.S. trade partners. An additional 10% tariff on all imports from China took effect on Feb. 4, 2025.

These tariffs do not and will not lead to a decrease in prices for everyday goods such as eggs, contrary to Trump’s assertions. A video of him stating that “groceries” is “sort of an old-fashioned word” only emphasizes his complete lack of understanding toward the daily lives of the majority of American citizens.

His blatant disregard for promises he made to the public, with him remarking that it’s “hard to bring things down once they’re up,” further shows that Trump has no intention to create a more affordable day-to-day lifestyle for citizens and used empty promises to secure the vote of the lower and middle classes.

Instead, these tariffs will make everything from fruits and vegetables to electronics significantly more expensive, since many of these products are produced by the aforementioned countries.

New cabinet appointments

Trump appointed and confirmed new leaders for key positions in his administration, including Secretaries of State and Defense, as well as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). More confirmation hearings are expected in the coming weeks.

It has become abundantly clear that Trump selects his cabinet members based on loyalty and partisanship rather than on individual merit and qualification. Multiple new members of Trump’s cabinet are under public scrutiny for this perceived lack of qualification, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the recently implemented U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary and Pete Hegseth, the newly confirmed secretary of the Department of Defense.

Kennedy has a history of scrutinizing vaccines, promoting conspiracy theories and recommending moral-based drug addiction recovery, rather than science or health-based treatments. Hegseth, a television presenter who formerly served in the National Guard, has no experience serving in the government, working in a senior military role or acting as a leader to a large or influential organization.

When threatened or questioned by individuals in his party, Trump has been known to publicly turn on those who he has worked closely with in the past. This has included Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke against Trump’s prioritization of himself over Constitutional values during his own presidential campaign in 2024.

Censorship and worsening press relations

The Trump administration has received criticism for restricting press access to White House events, barring certain media outlets and calling for the arrest of journalists. Specifically, Trump has banned reporters with The Associated Press from attending White House briefings, the Oval Office and Air Force One. Elon Musk has even suggested that journalists from 60 Minutes should be arrested.

“60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world! They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election,” Musk said on X. “They deserve a long prison sentence.”

This remains an ongoing issue as legal challenges arise. These are blatant examples of censorship, directly violating innate freedoms of speech and press. The restrictions being placed on the press are incredibly reflective of the Trump administration’s fascist tendencies as propaganda circulates on a mass scale. Encouraging the public sphere to distrust reliable sources of information and place blind trust in his own policies instead is incredibly dangerous.

The Editorial Board condemns this ongoing rhetoric toward journalists and encourages the public to continue to research, fact-check and consume reliable media. No matter who has taken the political stage, we should never blindly support the views and actions of any presidential administration.

As this month is coming to a close, staying informed about ongoing policy changes remains crucial. The Editorial Board encourages readers to explore these topics further, as this article provides only a brief overview of recent policy changes. With the Trump administration’s bold policy changes, the coming months will, without a doubt, determine the future of our nation.

