City of Davis hosts Day of Remembrance for Executive Order 9066

Screenings of two films highlight legal battles and personal defiance against the executive order during World War II

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The city of Davis recently co-sponsored a free event along with the city’s Human Relations Commission and many other local organizations for the Yolo County Day of Remembrance of Executive Order 9066 on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Veterans Memorial Theatre.

Executive Order 9066, signed by United States President Franklin Roosevelt during World War II, authorized the forced removal of Japanese Americans from the West Coast and relocation to internment camps, uprooting thousands from their homes and livelihoods.

The event featured two documentary films, “One Fighting Irishman” and “Row Don’t Drift,” which both document the resistance to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“One Fighting Irishman” is a film that depicts the efforts of San Francisco civil rights attorney Wayne M. Collins in defending the constitutional rights of Japanese Americans during and after World War II. Collins spent 23 years representing more than 5,000 Japanese Americans who renounced their U.S. citizenship while imprisoned at the Tule Lake Segregation Center, which is considered the most oppressive of America’s wartime incarceration camps.

“Row Don’t Drift” tells the story of Yoshi Kubo, a birthright American citizen forcibly evicted from his California farm under the World War II Japanese exclusion order and sent to an internment camp in Colorado. Through interviews, archival footage and re-enactments, the film captures Kubo’s fight against injustice, his family’s resilience and the unexpected kindness of neighbors who safeguarded his land until his return.

Pattie Fong, the event’s lead organizer, explained the process of selecting these movies and the powerful messages associated with them.

“Both movies recognize the Japanese community’s resistance to injustice and the goodness of people outside the Japanese community to help them,” Fong said. “This is very in line with our current political situation — a government very much out of control which targets and is harming specific communities — all with the same justification: ‘They are taking away jobs and competing with white America.’”

Fong further described the films.

“Both films show the anguish and trauma inflicted on the Japanese families by the incarceration — the ‘internment’ totally stressed the Japanese American families — they fought over what it meant to be loyal, what was the best for the family, they were powerless,” Fong said. “It wrecked familial relationships even to this day.”

Gloria Partida, the executive director of the Davis Phoenix Coalition, explained the group’s involvement in the event.

“As part of our mission to raise the visibility of marginalized communities, we felt that participating in this event fits well with our mission,” Partida said. “In today’s environment, where we see once again the rise in villainization of immigrant communities, it is important to remember our history and the injuries of the past so that we don’t make these mistakes again.”

Partida further elaborated on the Davis Phoenix Coalition’s role in addressing historical injustices.

“Our mission is to gather and engage the community to eliminate intolerance and prevent hate-motivated violence,” Partida said. “One of the ways to do this is by creating safe spaces to explore difficult topics that further our understanding of each other.”

Carole Hom, a spokesperson from the Episcopal Church of St. Martin, explained the church’s role as a co-sponsor.

“The Episcopal Church of St. Martin has long been engaged in ministries centered on justice, international and domestic poverty relief, reconciliation and creation care,” Hom said. “We take to heart the Biblical exhortation to be merciful, to care for the least among us, to welcome the stranger.”

Hom commented on the event’s historical significance and themes that are still relevant today.

“In 1942, virtually no one spoke out to oppose the imprisonment of Americans of Japanese descent,” Hom said. “In 2017, members of the Japanese American community were among the first people to protest the Muslim and refugee ban. In 2025, we have already seen the detention of undocumented persons in Guantanamo Bay and the deportation of others within days of their scheduled asylum hearings. It’s important that we all stand together in such times to support those who have been targeted.”

Fong similarly urged community members to take action and deepen civic engagement in their daily lives.

“We should not be complacent just because we personally don’t have a target on our backs,” Fong said. “We want more people to feel empowered to make a difference.”

Hom echoed a similar sentiment for attendees to walk away with a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility, understanding that collective action is key to driving meaningful change.

“We hope that attendees took away a better understanding of the history of the World War II Japanese concentration camps and the lasting difference that individuals can make,” Hom said.

Written by: Alma Culverwell — city@theaggie.org