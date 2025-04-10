‘It resembles a wonderland, our little wonderland’: The 111th Picnic Day is set for April 12

UC Davis’ annual event holds activities, attractions and educational experiences for the campus and city community

UC Davis will hold its 111th annual Picnic Day on April 12. The largest student-run event in the country, Picnic Day festivities are both campus- and city-wide and are set to feature numerous activities for students, faculty and families.

The 2025 theme “Welcome to Wonderland” was chosen to describe the transformation UC Davis takes during the event, according to Sriya Joshi, a third-year managerial economics and psychology double major and Picnic Day publicity director.

“Picnic Day becomes this spectacle on campus,” Joshi said. “So much is going on [around] campus and it resembles a wonderland, our little wonderland.”

Last year’s Picnic Day brought in close to 75,000 attendees, according to Joshi. This year, the event is slated to bring in the same crowd, with over 200 events across campus to entertain guests.

“Because UC Davis and the city of Davis go hand in hand, Picnic Day displays how welcoming this community is,” Joshi said. “It’s a fun and happy day for everyone in the city to get involved on campus.”

The annual parade starts with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the Grandstands on the North Quad, across from Veihmeyer Hall, and officially kicks off at 10:15 a.m.

Other crowd favorite events include the Doxie Derby in the University Credit Union Center from 12 to 2 p.m. (tickets are sold out, but the event is live streamed by the university), Battle of the Bands at the East Quad Stage from 12 to 4 p.m. and Cockroach Racing at Briggs Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One new addition is the Picnic Day Pitstop on Russell Field. It will feature an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and different activities and games. A new scavenger hunt will also be held in conjunction with the Student Organization Fair in the Memorial Union Quad. Attendees can explore the hundreds of campus organizations while also looking for clues, according to Joshi.

A returning event is the Children’s Discovery Fair in the lawn behind Hoagland Hall, whose theme this year is “Blasting Off into Space.” Open to all attendees, the fair will feature craft stations, games, live performances and booths.

“My favorite event is the Children’s Discovery Fair,” Joshi said. “The first year I worked Picnic Day, I was stationed there, and I was so happy seeing all the children running around and having such a good time. It’s great how Picnic Day caters to all ages.”

In the instance where any attendees need medical assistance, first aid will be located at the UC Davis Fire Station. Wheelchairs will also be available, located at the Picnic Day Headquarters in the Garrison Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union.

