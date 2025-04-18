Ashley Stokes announced as new dean for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

Stokes is a dean emeritus for the University of Tennessee

UC Davis announced that Ashley Stokes will be the new dean of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) starting on July 1. She is a dean emeritus for the University of Tennessee, where she is currently a professor of veterinary large animal clinical sciences. Stokes will replace Helene Dillard, who served as the dean of CAES for 11 years and announced her retirement in 2023.

“I have always admired and had so much respect for UC Davis,” Stokes said. “It’s a place I’ve thought about my entire career. They are the best in the world. I’m thrilled to become a part of this team.”

With more than 30 years of work in higher education, Stokes has also worked at Colorado State University, the University of Hawaii and Louisiana State University. Her work spans cardiovascular physiology, livestock transportation, food systems and community development.

Stokes discussed how this work impacts both the communities she works with and communities around the globe.

“When looking at issues in communities like in Kenya or countries in the Pacific, we see similarities in our communities here as well,” Stokes said. “Because we are a land grant university, the work we do is so important across California and the world.”

One of the many strengths Stokes cited within the CAES department is the hands-on learning opportunities for students.

“Her collaborative and empathetic approach to advancing educational and research opportunities beautifully aligns with the transdisciplinary culture we have at UC Davis,” Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan said in a press release on Stokes’ hiring. “We look forward to welcoming her to campus and to seeing her vision unfold as the leader of this highly respected college and all of its programs.”

Stokes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physiological psychology from the University of Alabama, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and a Ph.D. in cardiovascular physiology and pharmacology from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University.

Aside from serving as dean for the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture Extension, Stokes previously served as the associate vice president for engagement and extension at Colorado State University.

CAES has over 7,600 undergraduate students, some 1,000 graduate students, just under 400 faculty and another 700 staff members, according to their website.

“The cornerstone of what we do is relationships,” Stokes said. “Faculty and staff are our greatest assets. What we do is built on relationships and I want to foster them.”

During her time as the dean of the University of Tennessee Extension program, Stokes helped secure a $16.5 million endowment for a new 4-H center — an organization for the education and development of individuals aged five to 19 — which was the largest amount secured for a Youth Development center in the state’s history. Her future plans for UC Davis CAES revolve around helping the college thrive.

“When people thrive in what they do, the impacts are so great,” Stokes said. ”As a leader, I’m here to serve and when people thrive, that’s when we see that impact.”

