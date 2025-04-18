Walnut Park Library’s groundbreaking ceremony to take place on April 18

The new library will be located in South Davis and will open in late 2026

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

In partnership with the city of Davis and the California State Library, the Yolo County Library will host the groundbreaking ceremony of a new library on April 18 at 11 a.m. at 2700 Lillard Drive, where the Walnut Park Library will be built.

Plans for the new library have been in development since 2001. Laura Galindo, the associate management analyst at the County Administrator’s Office, shared more about the timeline of the project.

“In 2001, a county-wide library facility plan recognized the community need for a library south of I-80, with an emphasis on serving youth and recreational readers of all ages,” Galindo said. “In 2015, a South Davis ad hoc committee presented a Library Services Report to the Board of Supervisors. The report included a timeline with a South Davis stand-alone branch opening in 10 years. In 2020, the [Yolo County Library] met with community partners about services needed for a South Davis branch. Architects developed the first concepts for a library in Walnut Park.”

Over the past few years, the county was able to gain funding to make the library possible through the Building Forward Grant from the California State Library, awarding $8.7 million to the county. More funding was acquired from $1.5 million pledged from the city of Davis and $850,000 given by United States Congressman Mike Thompson, as well as the passing of Measure T by Davis voters which will provide ongoing funding for library operations.

Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs expressed gratitude for those who have been working on the project for years to make it happen.

“For the past decade, both on the city council and now the county Board of Supervisors, I’ve worked in partnership with stakeholders to expand library services to South Davis,” Frerichs said. “I’m thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Walnut Park Library with many agencies and community members who helped us reach this important milestone.”

The city of Davis has primarily existed with only one active library in North Davis. Galindo shared details about why South Davis was chosen for the location of a new library in the city.

“The facility plan from 2001 stated the need in South Davis,” Galindo said. “Especially since the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library is at capacity and not very convenient to get to for residents in South Davis. […] Adding library services to South Davis will allow the library to more equitably serve the entire city and also give South Davis residents convenient community room access that is sorely lacking in the community and is something residents have been asking for.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will provide community members with information about the upcoming development process and celebrate the achievement of expanding library services. Yolo County’s press release on the event shared more about who will be participating.

“The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from key local and state leaders, including Vice-Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors Sheila Allen, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, retired Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza, Congressman Mike Thompson, Davis City Council Member Josh Chapman, and a representative from the State Librarian’s Office,” the press release reads.

Further details, contact information and sketches of the building are available on the Walnut Park Library page on the Yolo County Library website.

Written by: Olivia Hokr — city@theaggie.org