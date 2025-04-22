Empower Yolo hosts annual ‘Shower the Shelter’ donation drive event

The sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence advocacy non-profit worked alongside UC Davis volunteers to collect donations for their shelter and its services

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month, Empower Yolo collected essential donations for their Shower the Shelter event on April 5.

In collaboration with the student organization, Davis Emergency Medicine Organization (DEMO), Empower Yolo collected necessities such as basic cleaning supplies, clothing and bedding. Notably, representatives from Soroptimist International made a donation of 19 bags which included various necessities like clothing and water to support at-risk survivors.

Donations trickled in throughout the event, but just as importantly, Empower Yolo and DEMO were able to reach out to the Davis community about the invaluable resources for survivors facing housing or legal insecurity. Additionally, Empower Yolo provides a 24-hour crisis line, counseling and therapy services. The Empower Yolo website contains contact information, resources and dates for important events.

As the Chair of the Empower Yolo Board, Cathy Farman explained the importance of their mission.

“Empower Yolo provides wrap-around services for Yolo County’s neediest residents,” Farman said. “We really work to help people rise above whatever circumstances put them in need and move them toward a healthier, more resilient life.”

Natalie Baltazar, the director of development and community relations, is responsible for coordinating partnerships and organizing awareness events, such as Shower the Shelter.

“We love our partnerships with the university, especially because it is really nice to have the youth involved,” Baltazar said.

Empower Yolo continues to seek out the talent and voices of students to fill these board positions to this day. Empower Yolo has a volunteer training program for students interested in opportunities such as legal advocacy, social work and more — all of which can be accessed through their volunteer page, according to Baltazar.

However, for the most part, Baltazar coordinates with student organizations on campus to volunteer for in-person events like this one. As for this event, DEMO, a student organization dedicated to students passionate about emergency care, volunteered with Empower Yolo for the first time.

Skye Lentz, a second-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, described how much she learned about the organization’s impact by volunteering at this event.

“I did not realize how much of an impact this organization had made until I saw the backpacks that [Soroptomist International] came and donated to help people who have been in abusive relationships, victims of sexual assault or just people in general who need help,” Lentz said.

Calvin Chan, a first-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, shared his experience as this was the first time he had volunteered.

“I have never done anything like this before,” Chan said. “Oftentimes, […] we are focused on inside the campus — being out here, I learned a little more about actually what is beyond the classroom.”

From donors to volunteers, Davis residents and students alike played a large role in the Shower the Shelter event. Information regarding the donation of goods, money or time can be found on the Empower Yolo website.

On May 1, Empower Yolo will be attending Davis’ annual Big Day of Giving, an online donation event where each dollar donation has triple the impact — a two-dollar match for each dollar from the Starkweather family.

Baltazar encourages those interested who are unable to donate or volunteer to share resources and information about upcoming events. While Empower Yolo has experienced ups and downs with grant funding, Baltazar feels gracious for being able to lean on the community for support.

“I’m always in awe of the generosity that we see in Yolo County,” Baltazar said. “[It is] more than anywhere else that I have lived, so it is pretty awesome.”

Written by: Matthew Mceldowney — city@theaggie.org