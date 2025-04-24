Celebrate Earth Day with genuine actions rather than powerless words

Do your part to keep the planet safe for future generations

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Tuesday, April 22 represented an important day for the environment and our world as a whole, as it was the 55th annual Earth Day celebration. First created as a way to give back and recognize the crucial role that our planet and its environment play, it later grew to encompass and initiate a wide range of environmental movements. The day symbolizes much more than just appreciation; it has become a way to get involved and repay the Earth for all that it does for us.

Although Earth Day brings recognition for global climate issues, it also brings many blanket statements, which often take the form of performative social media posts, that are not backed up with real actions. It’s important to be aware of the impact you are having on the Earth year-round, rather than just for a single day.

Advocating for the planet should not be seasonal or done when convenient for you; It requires consistent commitment and action. The planet is not only for us but also for future generations, so it is important to act now and protect the place that we will always call home.

Environmental activism has become even more relevant amidst the current Trump administration’s mismanagement of the climate crisis. Recently, the administration took part in widespread governmental layoffs, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) being the latest branch to face cuts. Hundreds of EPA employees will be laid off starting July 31, 2025, most likely redirecting focus away from environmental issues in the United States.

Additionally, the EPA has launched its largest deregulatory actions to date, in order to fulfill President Donald Trump’s numerous executive orders to defund climate advocacy. These changes will be detrimental to U.S. climate policies and environmental initiatives, as deregulation will empower corporations to continue damaging the planet without repercussions.

It is vital that, despite these steps backwards, individuals continue to implement more environmentally friendly and sustainable practices, moving away from supporting large companies that are the leading polluters in the world.

Some of the most recent budget reductions and job cuts are aimed at organizations that promote ocean and forest conservation. Both biomes are losing protections that have been in place for decades, with deforestation and overfishing levels on the rise. It is vital, despite these shifts, to continuously support government programs like the EPA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and be aware of the impact your actions are having on various ecosystems.

Environmental degradation has also been exacerbated by global conflict. Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine has scarred the country, marring its beautiful landscape with mines, fires, toxic gasses and heavy metals, which pollute the air and water. Israel’s military action in Gaza has also contributed significantly to environmental damage. The casualties of war are far-reaching and long-lasting — existing beyond a country’s borders and permeating the international sphere.

“Wars destroy habitats, kill wildlife, generate pollution and remake ecosystems entirely, with consequences that ripple through the decades,” an article by The New York Times reads.

Although Earth Day has passed, it is never too late to do your part; meaningful change results from consistent actions. Even implementing small changes in your day-to-day life, such as using reusable containers, reducing vehicle use and practicing sustainable consumption can have a drastic positive impact. The well-being of humans, animals and the environment are intricately woven together, and disrupting one of these components changes the balance of the entire ecosystem.

Get involved on the local level

At UC Davis, there are multiple ways to become a local advocate for environmental justice. UC Davis Surfriders is just one of the many clubs that encourages environmental awareness and action. The club is part of the larger Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to generating public awareness on the impacts of human activities, protecting the environment and being a part of the movement to “reduce waste at the source.” Both the club and foundation have numerous activities members can attend, from beach cleanups to guest speaker events. Anyone is welcome to join the club at any time or volunteer at one of their many events year-round.

More short-term events students can attend and participate in for Earth Week are the Environmental Action Week events. Although most of the events have already occurred, students and local community members still have the option of attending the Sustainable Fashion and Clothing Swap on Friday, April 25 at the Memorial Union West Quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by the ASUCD Environmental Policy and Planning Commission.

If you are looking for an upcoming event with music and art, look no further than the Whole Earth Festival, set to take place over Mother’s Day Weekend, May 9 to 11. The festival incorporates not only art and activism but also interactive ways to learn about environmental sustainability and practices. With activities for all, the festival is a great way to start your environmental involvement or further your activism.

While we acknowledge that local efforts cannot solve these global issues, climate doomism results in nothing but cynicism. This Earth Day, remember that we do not have the luxury to advocate for our planet only once a year; We must advocate for our planet every single day in order to secure a safer and better future for everyone.

