Review: ‘Headphones On’ sets the tone for Addison Rae’s bold debut album, ‘Addison’

Former TikTok creator Addison Rae’s aesthetic transformation and artistic reinvention signal her return to pop culture

By SHREYA KUMAR — arts@theaggie.org

Addison Rae is cementing her transformation from TikTok star to mature indie-pop princess with the release of her new single, “Headphones On,” on April 18, 2025 under Columbia Records. This dreamy, toned-down song marks a significant evolution in her musical journey, showcasing a more mature and emotional side of Addison Rae that we’ve only just begun to see in her recent releases.

“Headphones On” is the fourth single leading up to the singer’s highly anticipated debut album, titled “Addison,” set for release on June 6, 2025. The album promises to be a culmination of her artistic journey, featuring a collection of tracks that showcase her versatility and depth as a musician in ways her fans have never seen before.

Addison Rae rose to fame in 2019 through TikTok, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most-followed creators thanks to her dance videos, polished appearance and approachable personality. Her involvement in the Hype House, a collective of young influencers known for their choreographed, high-gloss content, further cemented her status as a mainstream star. The Hype House didn’t just amplify Rae’s fame, it helped shape her image as the all-American “girl next door” and aligned her with conventional beauty standards and aesthetics that appealed to mainstream audiences.This is what ultimately made her surprise feature on Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” remix last year so jarring. The song was a fast-paced, electric synth-pop anthem on the now-iconic “Brat” album representing a sharp pivot from Rae’s earlier persona.

By stepping into Charli XCX’s niche, defined by glitchy beats, high fashion and subcultural rebellion, Rae shed her squeaky-clean image and embraced a far more messy and real style. The feature was criticized by some and a surprise for most, but it succeeded in signaling her desire to be taken seriously in a space known for challenging the very norms she once embodied.

Though many only began to take her music career seriously in the wake of her Charli XCX feature, Rae released her debut single, “Obsessed,” back in 2021. The track, originally intended to lead her debut album, was widely criticized by audiences, and the entire project was shelved shortly after. At the time, it seemed to most fans that her time in the spotlight had come to a close. But instead of retreating, Rae quietly regrouped. Her recent surprise singles, “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine,” reframed her image, drawing comparisons to a younger Lana Del Rey with their brooding, retro-tinged sound and aesthetic melancholia.

“Headphones On” continues this shift, blending elements of trip-hop, new jack swing and chill R&B to create a lush, sensuous atmosphere. The track explores themes of surrendering to life’s pain and finding escape through music, offering a more intimate look at her inner world. She croons about her parents’ divorce and her insecurities about her status as a celebrity, exposing the emotional cost of fame beneath the curated surface. It’s a moment of unexpected vulnerability, and shows that her reinvention isn’t just for aesthetics, but also for personal discovery.

The music video, directed by Mitch Ryan, drives home the song’s ethereal and dreamy vibes. Filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Reykjavik, Iceland, the video portrays Rae escaping the monotony of everyday life through vivid daydreams. Wearing a blindingly bright pink wig and riding a white stallion or dancing on the beach in neon underwear, she finds herself lost in a hyper-saturated fantasy world of her music. The music video truly captures Rae’s own personal artistic brand, and sets a precedent for what “Addison” is going to look like.

With each new single, “Addison” takes shape as a project centered on finding hope and love even when dealing with somber emotions. Based on the singles we’ve heard so far, the album seems to blend influences from alternative pop, vintage R&B and electronic dream pop, all while remaining anchored in Rae’s personal storytelling. Rae is curating a very specific vibe, crafting a sonic identity that is far removed from the influencer culture that first brought her fame.

As release day approaches, anticipation for “Addison” continues to build. Both critics and fans are eager to see whether Rae can carry the creative vision of her recent singles into a fully realized debut. If “Headphones On” is any indication of her future music trajectory, the album will not only solidify her artistic reinvention but also carve out a new niche for her and her fanbase. This debut is more than a career shift for Rae; it signals a deliberate break from the image that first brought her fame. Addison Rae is not interested in fitting into the mold that made her famous, but rather, in breaking it.

