Davis Anime Club to host convention May 17

DAiCon 2025 is set to feature anime-related panels, cosplay contest and voice actor guest speakers

By SAIRAKSHA THIRUNAVUKKARASU — campus@theaggie.org

On Saturday, May 17, the Davis Anime Club is holding DAiCon, the Davis Anime Convention, at the UC Davis Alumni Center and Conference Center. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with ticketing costing $25 at the door.

“It’s a great way for individuals to gather in a community and express cosplay,” Chloe Yee, a third-year nutrition science major and the Davis Anime Club’s vice president of public relations, said in an interview with The California Aggie.

A cosplay contest will be held at the patio stage of the Alumni Center with prizes for the winner including either a gift card or Raising Cane’s basket. The winner will be chosen by an audience-based voting process.

There will be many cosplay gatherings, including one for the Japanese animated series “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” as well as the video game “Honkai: Star Rail.”

“These gatherings are a chance to meet other people dressed up from these communities,” Yee said.

There will also be an Artist Alley, involving 48 local artists selling anime-based art and merchandise. Vendors from local businesses in the Davis area will also be present selling apparel and other products and panels will be hosted on topics from Japanese fashion to Lolita culture.

Two prominent voice actors will be present at the panels as guests of honor: Emeri Chase, known for her role as Aurora in the “League of Legends” online game, and Andrew Russell, who plays Luka in the animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”

“This is a great way for fans to interact with them and get an autograph or hear about their journey,” Yee said.

Alongside the guest speakers, there will be a Games Area in Conference Room B for online and video game enthusiasts. There will also be performances from the Video Game Orchestra and anime cover band Otaku Ongaku.

Anime lovers and enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to attend the convention. Those interested can find more information on the DAiCon website, davisanimeconvention.com.

