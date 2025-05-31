Five songs to add to your springtime playlist

As spring is in full bloom, enjoy the season with a playlist to match

By NATALIE SALTER—arts@theaggie.org

Springtime brings a whole new feeling to the world each time it arrives. Nature is reborn in a whorl of green leaves and iridescent flowers as sunshine bursts through rain clouds. The season is at once a moment of refreshing novelty and an opportunity for introspection, as you find yourself changing with the weather. Next time you wander around campus with your headphones on, you might want to try matching the loveliness and emotion of the season with a playlist just as bright and sweet.

“Glue Song (ft. Clairo)” by Beabadoobee (2023)

Springtime is often associated with blossoming love, long hailed in poetry and song as a time of flirtation and fluttering hearts. Whether or not you have someone in your life to give you butterflies, this adorable track featuring vocals from Beabadoobee and Clairo is a delightful pick for your playlist. The song plays into the idea of being “stuck forever” to a lover over an undeniably cute instrumental. It’s a delightfully innocent and hopeful track worthy of spring’s flowering gardens and sunny days.

“Falling Behind” by Laufey (2022)

If you’re not so lucky in love, you might find a little more to relate to in Laufey’s beloved song “Falling Behind,” a tribute to that feeling of watching everyone else fall in love while you’re left yearning. Laufey draws upon images of June in a seaside city as a backdrop for her musical story, making it a perfect piece for the late end of spring. Likewise, the song’s melody dances and soars playfully, befitting the lighthearted feel of the season. Though the message is a little sad, the song is so catchy that you’ll at least be yearning with a skip in your step.

“Spring Into Summer” by Lizzy McAlpine (2024)

Lizzy McAlpine’s sensational “Spring Into Summer” declares where it belongs right in its title — that hazy, sunlit transitional period between springtime’s bloom and summer’s heat. Just like the setting, McAlpine herself is caught in the midst of indistinction, looking back at a long-gone past love. However, unlike other songs devoted to ex-loves, McAlpine’s piece is comfortingly cathartic. As the seasons change, she accepts that she can change and let go of the past over a soothing guitar melody. Listening to “Spring Into Summer” is both transcendent and healing.

“Ruthless” by The Marías (2018)

Los Angeles-based band The Marías have risen in popularity thanks to atmospheric hits like “No One Noticed” and “Heavy,” but their discography also offers more sunny tracks to add to your list. “Ruthless” in particular begins with a floating melody and gentle vocals, before it brings in a warm, swelling symphony of jazz instrumentation near its end. It balances serenity and joyfulness masterfully in one delightful song, belonging in the background of Arboretum walks and matcha cafe dates.

“At the End of the Day” by Wallows (2022)

With infectious hits like “Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)” and “Calling After Me,” the musical trio Wallows might seem like a better fit for the energy and excitement of summertime. But their song “At the End of the Day” steers their sound in a different direction, albeit still a very catchy one. With an incandescent synth backdrop and a gradual build into its vibrant chorus, the track feels like bright spring sunshine and has a comfortingly nostalgic feel. It’s a wonderful fit for driving with friends and making new memories that will last a lifetime.

