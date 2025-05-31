Violent attacks and political movements against women are a result of widespread right-wing extremism

Reproductive injustice in red states and the recent bombing of a Southern California fertility clinic are part of a dangerous national trend

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

On May 17, 2025, a Southern California fertility clinic was damaged by a bombing labeled as “an intentional act of terrorism” by the head of the Los Angeles Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office. The clinic, American Reproductive Centers located in Palm Springs, was left with significant damage, and four individuals were injured.

The alleged perpetrator died in the bombing and had attempted to livestream the attack; his online writings included nihilistic, anti-natalism views. In other words, the suspected bomber believed that reproduction was unethical and that life was meaningless. The attack on the fertility clinic was, according to investigators, a targeted act.

In the United States, we are seeing a rampant epidemic of right-wing extremists who act on their ideologies with violence. Directly following the 2024 election of President Donald Trump, researchers and educators found a drastic increase in misogynistic attacks. With political leaders like Trump and Elon Musk and other figures in the public sphere like Charlie Kirk and Andrew Tate, it has become easier for men to be influenced and inspired by hateful, sexist rhetoric.

The bomber’s online writings, including social media posts and a manifesto, are another unfortunate example of this violent trajectory.

“Today, we basically have a [do-it-yourself] (DIY) ecosystem where lone folks can engage in conduct that previously tilted more towards groups and small cells,” an expert said in an article by The Los Angeles Times. “There’s a whole cauldron that involves radicalization, misinformation, legitimization of violence as a method within this grievance set and that’s what you have.”

Additionally, the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a decision made by a Supreme Court with three out of the nine justices appointed by Trump in his first presidency — has yielded continuous ramifications in the country, predominantly against women. Without the constitutional right to abortion, right-leaning states have instituted laws that take away an individual’s right to choose.

In Georgia, a “heartbeat law” dictates that pregnancy cannot be terminated after about six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is able to be detected. A woman in Georgia, Adriana Smith, was declared brain dead at nine weeks pregnant. Smith’s body has been kept alive for three months following her brain death without the consent of her family.

At this time, the health ramifications for the fetus are unclear, and various experts have weighed in on the possible complications that may arise throughout the duration of the pregnancy. The medical prognosis already stands on shaky ground, and the ethics of using a woman’s body as a human incubator to maintain fetal life until viability are non-existent. With this decision, it has been made clear that a nine-week-old fetus has more rights than its mother.

Without the ability to hold a funeral service and with constant visitation, Smith’s family has been unable to fully grieve her death. Even though the fetus is without thought, feeling or otherwise any significant human consciousness, medical professionals and lawmakers have decided that a brain-dead pregnant woman can be used as an object for birth — for the simple fact that she no longer has the ability to not provide consent.

The only individuals in the country whose bodies can be used in death to sustain another potential life are women. In the United States, it is clear that women cannot trust their bodily autonomy and freedom of choice to be respected by medical professionals or government officials, even in death.

Following years of social progress, the recent trend of growing sexism and misogyny is disgusting and terrifying. In an NBC News poll, it was found that the divide between young men and women on various political issues was larger than any other surveyed age range.

With Generation Z expected to have been the most progressive generation yet, it turns out that progressive views are championed by young women and abandoned by young men. While statistics like these are not cause for generalizations of either gender, it is clear that there is a higher percentage of right-leaning young men and of left-leaning young women than the alternatives. Not only is this disappointing, it is a serious cause for concern.

The U.S. is a terrifying place to live in for women, and it is vital that we do not ignore this trend toward misogynistic rhetoric and violence. With right-wing extremism, targeted violent attacks against women and the objectification and abuse of women’s bodies on the rise, the Editorial Board urges you to not fall victim to this nationwide movement. Respect the women around you, remain educated on political developments and think critically about how the media you engage with influences your belief system.

Written by: The Editorial Board