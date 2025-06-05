Now is not the time to stop paying attention

It can be tempting to distance yourself from politics and social issues, but we have an obligation to advocate for change

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

With no shortage of shocking news, it’s been a year so overwhelming it has often felt fictional; we’ve all been turning off our brains to brain rot a little bit. Maybe it’s TikTok, Instagram Reels or, for some of us, YouTube Shorts — it’s been understandable to want to take a break from everything going on.

The “almost forgot this was the whole point” trend on TikTok reminds us to appreciate the little moments and cherish the whimsy in life. While these moments matter and are integral to our well-being, the largely innocent trend at times feels reminiscent of stoic outlooks. Yes, it’s essential to appreciate these little moments, but it’s also important to remember that calling for justice and caring about issues worldwide is also “the whole point.” It’s good to take mental health breaks and reconnect with nature when you can, but there is such a thing as too much distance.

Stoicism has gained popularity in recent years, with a sea of “daily stoic” books and increasing interest online. The belief is straightforward: Prioritize the things that we can change and recognize what is actually in our control. This mindset can be healthy at times, especially when dealing with anxiety, but when so many are suffering around us, we all have an obligation to do the right thing.

Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger recently voiced a similar point, asking climate activists to take action, given the state of the country. Schwarzenegger urged those critical of the current administration to “stop whining and get to work.”

While this approach may come off as harsh or unfair, it reminds us that we do have to take action. As several activists, poets and civil rights leaders have said before, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

It’s easy to feel like most things are out of our control — that we are helpless to the ongoing tragedies and crises across the globe. We must be careful not to develop social apathy to the world around us. There are ways in our day-to-day lives that we can still advocate for justice.

Even if it’s just working a 9-to-5, there, too, we can have tough conversations with people and remind ourselves to prioritize helping others in our work. We all have a vital part to play, but our impact is maximized when we all contribute.

Recently, President Donald Trump instituted a travel ban targeting 12 countries; there are also seven others with partial travel restrictions. This blatant act of xenophobia and racism is something that should concern every single one of us — even those who may feel distant from news like this.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Israel recently instituted a blockade to prevent Palestinians from receiving humanitarian aid. There is no shortage of crises overseas, and this news still demands your attention — it always will. Even if certain issues aren’t trending in the media or online the way they used to, we have an obligation to educate ourselves and to take action when possible.

As many global leaders turn a blind eye, individuals with less diplomatic authority have taken on more responsibility. Activist Greta Thunberg, a role model for our generation for years now, is still leading the way as she sails to Gaza alongside several other activists, with the goal of delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

“Hope Greta and her friends can swim!” United States Senator Lindsey Graham said on X.

Israel has stated that they plan to block the ship’s arrival and will “act accordingly.” While attitudes like these can feel surreal, this rhetoric is deserving of consistent attention and condemnation.

Of course, these issues don’t stop overseas. As we enter Pride Month, the general attitude toward queer acceptance has been noticeably different this year. Suddenly, companies don’t have Pride Flag profile pictures, and it seems like “rainbow capitalism” is doing what it’s always done: only supporting marginalized groups when it benefits them.

Several corporations have stopped funding and supporting Pride events, resulting in budgetary shortfalls for planned events and parades this month. For example: San Francisco’s Pride event has a $200,000 gap in its budget after losing donors; Heritage of Pride in New York City has a $750,000 budget gap; Kansas City Pride has lost nearly half of its total budget. This is a result of opportunistic corporate leadership actively targeting the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as all marginalized groups.

This editorial could go on for pages listing horrifying news nationwide, but our conclusion would remain the same: We can’t distance ourselves from injustice, abroad and at home, and we have to advocate for change in our day-to-day lives.

If you’ve been reading our work since January, you know we’ve had no shortage of editorials discussing pressing news around the world. As the academic year comes to an end and we share our final thoughts before fall, the Editorial Board urges you to be an active part of your community, to not grow desensitized to news and to take action against injustice.

