Summer of screams

A review of this past season’s most exciting horror releases.

By BELLA PETERSON — arts@theaggie.org

This summer, we’ve seen no shortage of releases in the horror genre — both returning titles and newer stories. With this fresh surplus of movies for horror fans to enjoy, it’s difficult to know where to begin. Here’s a highlight of which ones deserve a watch.

“Sinners” dir. by Ryan Coogler

In April, we saw arguably the most loved film on this list as it rose to popularity: “Sinners.” The film was another creation of the praised mind of Ryan Coogler. Known for directing “Creed” and “Black Panther,” Coogler is no stranger to delivering amazing movies. To no surprise at all, his take on the horror genre was instantly embraced. It was truly satisfying for horror fans to get a Southern gothic tale as well put together as “Sinners,” taking place in 1932 along the Mississippi Delta. The film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, alongside their younger cousin Sammie, as they navigate the opening of their own business — which comes to be disrupted by both vampiric and real life forces of evil.

The movie is a masterclass on establishing connections between characters with a history that goes beyond the film’s content — relationships that feel both real and heartwrenching in their nature of complexity. The film featured a variety of characters and well-written villains, creating a cinematic atmosphere that is so efficiently built to the viewer’s experience. With new releases, it’s not always a guarantee that the cast of characters will each have a unique performance, but this time it seems they nailed it. The film’s performance in the box office proved the genius that comes with its original storytelling. Not only does this film serve as a thought-provoking horror, but a solid summer thrill with its hot Southern setting and mix of real-world fears with supernatural powers.

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” dir. by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein

Following “Sinners” was the return of a brutal cult classic series: “Final Destination: Bloodlines.” With the revival of such a renowned series, there is no shortage of risks; many films lose their identity in the hands of the wrong people or sometimes have too many ambitions for one movie. Luckily, the film managed to fall right back into the rhythm of its previous installments. As the legend of “Final Destination” goes: after an individual receives a premonition of a fatal catastrophe and intervenes to save lives, death returns to reclaim the survivors’ lives one by one through unnatural, gruesome events.

The film manages to surprise its audience by revealing the method of how their universe works. Being a part of that audience, I can attest to its impact — as it didn’t stray away from its roots. The fresh reintroduction to the series reignited the faith in future installments the franchise lost some movies ago. This movie serves as a positive sign for other horror series that have quietly left the scene, almost forgotten. Overall, it proved to be a fun film to kick off the summer. ”Final Destination: Bloodlines” was welcomed back into the arms of its fans with the hopes the series will continue to live on.

“Bring Her Back” dir. by Danny and Michael Philippou

While the Philippou brothers may be new to filmmaking, it isn’t obvious by the examples of their work so far. The pair broke out onto the film scene with their first work “Talk to Me” back in July of 2023, receiving raving reviews. Although many eager fans were expecting another installment of the series, they were instead met with a wholly new title early this summer. “Bring Her Back” took many horror fans by surprise, bringing about a unique story that inspires no shortage of real life discussions about problems people face every day — such as flaws within the foster care system along with themes of abuse and manipulation. The movie follows two siblings, Andy and Piper, after the tragic death of their father. When moved to a foster home, malevolent forces reveal themselves in the foster mother, Sally, and quiet foster brother, Oliver.

While this film may not have gotten the same attention as “Talk to Me,” it still manages to impress this viewer, as it feels just as emotionally harrowing as it is spine-chilling. The movie allowed for viewers to empathize with all characters involved; even the antagonist, a mother violently grieving the early loss of her daughter. A major mistake many studios fall victim to is making the characters you’re supposed to root for unlikeable — thankfully, “Bring Her Back” is not one of them. The film takes on a similar theme found in the Philippou brothers’ previous work: grief. Many described their first film as brutal, and this new story was no different. It seems the brothers have once again proven themselves worthy to stand amongst the greats of the horror genre.

“28 Years Later” dir. by Danny Boyle

Another returning name to the game was “28 Years Later.” The film entered into popular discussion with its fascinating trailer, which featured a chilling voice over. With the promise of this film came the confirmation of future installments to the series, which isn’t common in the resurgence of once-forgotten horror names. The movie tells a similar tale to its predecessor: what it takes to survive in a world that has since fallen.

Taking place on an island far from the mainland, we follow the young Spike, a character who searches for a hopeless answer to his mother’s unknown disease amidst a virus that has taken over all of Europe. While promising, the film could’ve done more establishing its presence, as the first half-hour or so felt more like an informational dump that could’ve been sprinkled throughout the movie to allow for better flow. While the introduction of new characters breathed new life into the series, we’ll hopefully see more familiar faces in the upcoming installments as well. The film, having taken some inspiration from other zombie media examples and even being used as a bar for others, has nevertheless proven it has a place amongst the horror icons.

“Together” dir. Michael Shanks

Rolling out in the final moments of summer was “Together,” a major curveball on the scene. Those that did get to see this film in theaters might have heard it faced a controversial entrance; Despite this, “Together” manages to be an ingenious new take on the genre. Many debated its validity due to the amount of “gross” content, but “Together” owns its identity under the subgenre known as “body horror.” Not only does this film manage to be witty and confident in its identity, but it’s emotional in a number of ways that most horror fans will appreciate.

This film featured a main couple being played by real life pair, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, which allowed for the film to have an enriched portrayal of their dynamic. The film depicts the modern day issues many couples are faced with, amidst a supernatural conflict that builds between the two as their bodies become physically entwined. This is a must watch for any horror fan looking for something new that can take them by surprise. “Together” embraced its own brand of weird — and it definitely paid off, according to horror fans. While late to the summer scene, it’s very deserving of its place on this list alongside the other films mentioned.

“Weapons” dir. Zach Cregger

Finally we land on perhaps the second most popular of this list: “Weapons.” This film was directed by Zach Cregger, who previously released another horror film, “Barbarian” (2022), to mixed reactions from fans. The film follows young teacher Justine Gandy as she tries to uncover the motive behind the disappearance of her third-grade class after they mysteriously, simultaneously ran out of their houses at 2:17 a.m. the night before. “Weapons” features a star-studded cast whose individual performances allowed for the characters to feel real. The film didn’t shy away from any comedic beats, giving the audience the full experience of what Cregger does best. Much like its predecessor, “Weapons” takes on a pacing that goes against the status quo of most horror films.

Personally, however, it felt that the film could’ve been a stronger product had it included a more fleshed out villain. Despite the antagonist’s iconic presence, which is already undisputed within the community, her character would have benefited from a more unique motive. With so much excitement surrounding the film, it left too much room for disappointment. These issues aside, no one can deny that this film was a solid ending to this year’s summer of screams, receiving much praise from both regular movie goers as well as the horror junkies looking for a new thrill.

As many people already begin to move on to fall, now is the perfect time to catch up on any of the movies listed above that you might have missed in theaters — all now available to rent or buy on multiple platforms, with “Sinners” and “Final Destination: Bloodlines” now streaming on HBO MAX.

