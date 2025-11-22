Thousands attend “No Kings” rally in Civic Center Park

By Christian Cendejas and Sacha Chickering — photo@theaggie.org
On October 18th, 2025 at around 1:30pm, thousands gathered at Civic Center Park in Davis, California for a “No Kings” rally. The rally was part of a greater movement of “No Kings” protests across the country.
Protestors carry “We the People”-themed signs for the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
A demonstrator pushes a decorated wheel through Civic Center Park for the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025 (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Protesters marched downtown through G Street and past Central Park.
Demonstrators march down G Street for the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
A demonstrator carries a sign at the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Protestors display signs for the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Protesters gathered after the march to listen to speakers deliver messages of resilience and hope.
People gather at Civic Center Park to listen to speakers for the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-04) speaks to protestors at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025.
People gather to listen to Dr. Dawnté Early, West Sacramento city council member, at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Thomas Alvarez, president of Davis College Democrats (DCD), speaks at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
A protestor holds a sign in support of science at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
A speaker waves an American flag at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Many protestors showed signs of support for California Proposition 50.
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Prop 50 at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Prop 50 lawn sign at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
A demonstrator holds up a Prop 50 sign during Dr. Dawnté Early’s speech at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Protestors showed support with homemade signs and costumes.
Protestors participate in the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Protestors demonstrate support for immigrants at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Demonstrators dressed in Statue of Liberty costumes hold up a chain at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
Demonstrators dressed in Statue of Liberty costumes participate in the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
People attend the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
A protestor carries a sign at the “No Kings” rally on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
A bike with the American flag at the “No Kings” rally at Civic Center Park on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
People hold up signs while listen to speakers at the “No Kings” rally at Civic Center Park on Oct. 18, 2025. (Sacha Chickering / Aggie)
A sign hangs on the fence at the “No Kings” rally at Civic Center Park on Oct. 18, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
