Thousands attend “No Kings” rally in Civic Center Park

By Christian Cendejas and Sacha Chickering — photo@theaggie.org

On October 18th, 2025 at around 1:30pm, thousands gathered at Civic Center Park in Davis, California for a “No Kings” rally. The rally was part of a greater movement of “No Kings” protests across the country.

Protesters marched downtown through G Street and past Central Park.

Protesters gathered after the march to listen to speakers deliver messages of resilience and hope.

Many protestors showed signs of support for California Proposition 50.

Protestors showed support with homemade signs and costumes.

