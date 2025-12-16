51.9 F
‘What’s all that racket?’: A photo essay on campus construction

A construction crew works in front of Cruess Hall on Dec. 4, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)

 

By CHRISTIAN CENDEJAS – photo@theaggie.org

 

The “Big Shift” is an infrastructure project that aims to update our inefficient and deteriorating steam heating system with a greener, efficient and durable hot water system. Currently, construction crews are focusing on upgrading the Sprocket district, which includes the Segundo and Regan residence halls, the ARC and a handful of facilities and classrooms. Construction in this district is projected to be completed in early 2027. 

Closed sidewalk in front of Cruess Hall on December 4, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Road closed at the bike circle near Segundo Dining Commons on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)

 

Important seismic improvements are being made to the Social Sciences and Humanities Building, Young Hall, Voorhies Hall and the Sprocket Building. These improvements are projected to be completed in Spring and Summer 2026. 

Signs warn of construction by the Social Sciences and Humanities Building on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
View of the Death Star construction and closed sidewalk from inside the building on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Construction on Voorhies Hall on Dec 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)

 

In the Quad, the Coffee House is getting a renovation that will bring more outdoor seating, bike parking and upgraded lighting. On the side closer to the library, security improvements are being made through new security cameras, outdoor lighting and emergency call boxes. The security lighting improvements are expected to be completed by December 2025, and the Coffee House by Summer 2026.

Blocked sidewalk leading to the west entrance of the Coffee House on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Closed-off west entrance of the Coffee House on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Detours and closed sidewalks by Hart Hall on Dec. 2, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)
Detour signs in front of the Shields Library on Dec. 4, 2025. (Christian Cendejas / Aggie)



Photographed By: Christian Cendejas – photo@theaggie.org

