‘What’s all that racket?’: A photo essay on campus construction

By CHRISTIAN CENDEJAS – photo@theaggie.org

The “Big Shift” is an infrastructure project that aims to update our inefficient and deteriorating steam heating system with a greener, efficient and durable hot water system. Currently, construction crews are focusing on upgrading the Sprocket district, which includes the Segundo and Regan residence halls, the ARC and a handful of facilities and classrooms. Construction in this district is projected to be completed in early 2027.

Important seismic improvements are being made to the Social Sciences and Humanities Building, Young Hall, Voorhies Hall and the Sprocket Building. These improvements are projected to be completed in Spring and Summer 2026.

In the Quad, the Coffee House is getting a renovation that will bring more outdoor seating, bike parking and upgraded lighting. On the side closer to the library, security improvements are being made through new security cameras, outdoor lighting and emergency call boxes. The security lighting improvements are expected to be completed by December 2025, and the Coffee House by Summer 2026.







Photographed By: Christian Cendejas – photo@theaggie.org