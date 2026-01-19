Sports Recap

Women’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Where: Davis (home)

When: 1/10

Score: 87-61 (win)

With a great performance by UC Davis, the Aggies beat Cal Poly SLO with a 26-point lead. The Aggies scored 87 points total, which is the most points they have scored against a conference opponent since 2019. Continuing to dominate, Nya Epps, a fourth-year communication major, scored 17 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies. Just trailing Epps, Megan Norris, a fifth-year political science major, scored 15 points and also had eight rebounds. Overall, UC Davis has dominated the start of this season.

Men’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. UC Santa Barbara

Where: Santa Barbara (away)

When: 1/8

Score: 93-86 (UC Davis win)

In an exhilarating game, UC Davis managed to come back from an 18-point deficit to secure the win over UC Santa Barbara. In a tough start for the Aggies, UCSB came out of the gate strong, almost immediately taking the lead and holding it for most of the game. However, the Aggies continued to fight, finally taking the lead from UCSB with 8 minutes left in the game. With both teams continuing to push for the victory up until the buzzer, UC Davis arose victorious with a final score of 93-86. Nils Cooper, a third-year communication major, led the Aggies, securing 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Women’s Gymnastics

Who: Arizona State and San Jose State

Where: Tempe, Arizona (away)

When: 1/11

Score: Third place

Finishing in third place, the UC Davis gymnastics team had a great season opening meet. Alana Kim, a third-year physics major, celebrated a career high with a 9.825 score on vault, starting the Aggies’ season off strong. Amelia Moneymaker, a fourth-year landscape architecture major, tied for No. 2 on the all-around, boosting the Davis final score to 193.250. Despite finishing at No. 3, the team still dominated in several events, scoring less than two points below San Jose State University at No. 1.