Sports Recap

Women’s Water Polo

Who: UC Davis vs. Santa Clara University and Fresno Pacific University

Where: Santa Clara (away)

When: 1/17

Score: 22-3 and 28-1 (win)

In a strong opening weekend for the women’s water polo team, the Aggies secured two back-to-back victories while only conceding a total of four goals in both games. Starting off the game against Santa Clara University with a 5-0 run, the Aggies secured the lead immediately and never relinquished it. The Aggies then dominated against Fresno Pacific University, only yielding one goal the entire game. Liberty Massman, a fourth-year human development major, Gianna Nocetti, a fifth-year mechanical engineering major and Chelsea Johnson, a third-year human development major, all set new career goals throughout the weekend. Overall, the Aggies started the season off with a bang.

Men’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. UC Irvine

Where: Davis (home)

When: 1/17

Score: 75-72 (win)

Continuing to dominate the 2026 season, the Aggies secured a win against UC Irvine with a final score of 75-72. Trading points back and forth for the majority of the game, UC Davis was able to pull away by a 3-pointer and a successful steal in the second half, preventing UC Irvine from making a comeback. Niko Rocak, a business administration graduate student, stole the show, securing a total of 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead the Aggies to the victory.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Who: UC Davis vs. UC Santa Barbara

Where: Santa Barbara (away)

When: 1/18

Score: 102-160 (loss)

Despite losing to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos overall 102-160, the Aggies still had multiple event wins. Elise Ramsden, a first-year undeclared major, won the 100-yard backstroke; Emily Scheberies, a third-year communication major, secured first place in the 200-yard backstroke; and Ella Ackerman, a first-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, placed first in the 500-yard freestyle. Additionally, the Aggies placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, propelling the Aggies to their overall score of 102. The Aggies brought a solid effort against UCSB, performing well across all events.

Written by: Megan Joseph, sports@theaggie.org