My hamster ate my homework

Last spring, my roommate informed me that we would be gaining temporary custody of her sister’s pet hamster, Daddy. He was to come live with us during the upcoming school year, as her sister wouldn’t be able to house him in her dormitory when she started college in the fall. Growing up, I had a standard poodle named Jade and a 16-hand horse named Frankie, so I’d been used to larger pets. I was nervous that I wouldn’t be able to form a strong bond with this hamster, but, as Daddy settled into his new life at Davis, I began to grow rather fond of our small, furry rodent roommate.

Having a hamster opened my eyes to the joys of having a pet in college. His nocturnal tendencies provided me with the perfect nighttime study breaks, consisting of letting him scamper around my homework, typing gibberish on my laptop with his tiny paws. I started looking forward to getting out of bed in the morning and seeing Daddy, already awake, running in his wheel while his excess feed rattled with every stride.

My prior reservations about having a pet in college mostly revolved around what I’d heard from other people. College is already an incredibly hectic time, and the responsibilities of owning a pet only add to the mounting obligations students face.

A lot of the pushback to having a pet in college, however, is also applicable to the pitfalls of pet ownership in general — you’ll still be responsible for your pet on top of pre-existing commitments, regardless of what stage of life you’re in. You’ll still have to consider if having a pet is compatible with your lifestyle: no matter if you’re in college, entering the workforce or nearing retirement.

It’s also important to recognize that some animals are more suited to a college lifestyle than others. For instance, a dog needs a lot more socialization and attention than, say, a gecko. But once you determine the right animal for your lifestyle, there is so much to gain from having a little critter.

In many ways, Daddy has helped bring me and my roommate closer together; what were originally mundane errands and grocery trips have become exciting excursions to bring back a treat for Daddy. His silly antics have sparked conversations with strangers and created inside jokes for our friend group — his positive influence over our lives truly knows no bounds.

Caring for any animal comes with huge responsibilities. As an owner, you are your pet’s entire world; I understand that for many, this pressure is too overwhelming. No matter how ready you might think you are, I’d encourage any prospective owners to evaluate your living situation as objectively as possible to ensure you can provide your animal with the best standard of living. But, if it’s possible — and after careful consideration — I think it’s great to be able to come home to a non-human study buddy.

