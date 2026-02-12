Sports Recap

Men’s Tennis

Who: UC Davis vs. Sacramento State University

Where: Davis (home)

When: 1/31

Score: 5-2 (UC Davis win)

Coming into the meet with a 2-2 record, the UC Davis men’s tennis team was eager for a win to improve its Big West standings. Luckily for the Aggies, they won the doubles point and four of six singles matches against Sacramento State University. Lucas Bollinger, a fourth-year political science major, and Kaveh Taheri, a second-year undeclared major, secured first and second place in singles. Kurt Miller, a third-year human development major, and Bollinger secured the top spot in doubles play as well, earning the Aggies their win. The Aggies now hold a 3-2 record, with more Big West games to come.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Who: UC Davis vs. University of the Pacific

Where: Davis (home)

When: 1/31

Score: 183-91 (UC Davis win)

The UC Davis women’s swimming and diving team secured a victory against the University of the Pacific on senior day. More than doubling the score of their opponents, the Aggies showed strong performances all day. Securing first and second place in the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, the Aggies set the tone early on. Furthering their lead in the individual events, the Aggies claimed backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke event wins. Then, moving to more relay events, the Aggies proved victorious in the 400 freestyle, pushing the final score to 183-91.

Equestrian

Who: UC Davis vs. Fresno State University

Where: Fresno (away)

When: 1/31

Score: 6-13 (loss)

Despite strong performances throughout the day, the Aggies lost to Fresno State University. Lauren Kolbe, a third-year political science major, secured the highest score of the meet, with an 85 in fences. Kolbe was awarded the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award for her performance, along with Anna Donovan, a second-year psychology major. Donovan earned a score of 82 in flat, earning her the MOP award as well. The Aggies continued to score points throughout the day in horsemanship and reigning; however, it wasn’t enough to close the gap and out-score Fresno. The meet ended with a final score of 6-13.