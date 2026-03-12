The Editorial Board’s book recommendations for spring break

Stories about romance, friendship and growth to inspire your week of relaxation

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD — opinion@theaggie.org

With spring break fast approaching, the time for reading for leisure is almost upon us. The Editorial Board has provided you with a comprehensive list of book recommendations for this time between quarters — from romantic comedies to literary fiction to self-help, we have the genres for you.

Alyssa Crevoiserat, Editor-in-Chief: “One Golden Summer”

While I may be contributing to an over-abundance of romance books on this list, I feel duty bound to recommend one of my favorite warm-weather books: “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune. Six wise words — “I need glitter and a camera” — were my only contribution to Goodreads, but if sparkles and memories aren’t convincing enough, Fortune’s beach read has much more to offer. The second standalone installment in her “Barry’s Bay” series, “One Golden Summer” follows Alice Everly (a professional photographer nearing crisis) and Charlie Florek (a cottage caretaker on sabbatical) in a lakeside town for the summer. Connected by a photo taken over a decade ago in a yellow boat, Alice’s return to her childhood town spurs a summer of rediscovery and self-fulfillment.

As far as love interests go, fans of “Every Summer After” were waiting for Charlie’s return. Fortune’s characterization of Charlie feels too tangible to put down when the book is done, and the pair’s tree house sleepovers and swims across the lake make “One Golden Summer” the ultimate spring read. With Fortune’s latest novel — “Our Perfect Storm” — set to come out this May, a week-long break sets the scene for any of her lakeside novels to take center stage. I am also now the proud owner of a digital camera. Happy spring reading!

Maya Kornyeyeva, Managing Editor: “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life”

I found “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life” on a rainy autumn morning, nestled on the shelf of a quaint bookshop in my hometown. Its striking, sky blue cover and its curious title immediately sparked my interest; almost reflexively, I pulled the small book from the shelf, sat down in a cozy armchair by the window and began reading.

Written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, this book reveals the secret to finding your ikigai, a Japanese concept that translates to “reason for living.” Ikigai consists of four distinct dimensions: passion, what brings you deep joy; vocation, a practice through which you can earn a livelihood; mission, something that uplifts the world around you; and talent, a niche that you excel at. Ikigai, however, is elusive — it is a profound feeling of knowing that you have found your true purpose and meaning, and something that not everyone is able to find in their lifetimes. In “Ikigai,” Garcia and Miralles interview the residents of a Japanese town with the highest percentage of 100-year-olds in the world, discovering the daily and lifelong rituals they practice. When reading, I found myself reflecting on my own habits — everyday actions that both contribute to and take away from my health and wellbeing.

“Ikigai” is an easy read that truly puts life into perspective, making you think outside of your little bubble and into the vast world beyond. It’s about finding everyday happiness and fulfillment and about taking care of your body and mind through everchanging hardships. When I left the bookshop, “Ikigai” in hand, I was reminded to treasure little moments of peace: from crunching on leaves to breathing in the crisp air to brewing myself a cup of hot chamomile tea when I got home. I would recommend this book to anyone and everyone: The lessons learned in this novel are second to none.

Vince Basada, Campus News Editor: “The Measure”

A mysterious box appears on your doorstep, without warning or any bearings indicating its origin. Enclosed inside is a string, the length of which reveals how long your life will be. Repeat that scenario for every single person on Earth.

That situation is the premise of Nikki Erlick’s aptly named “The Measure,” her 2022 debut novel. The book follows a series of interconnected stories and narratives of eight characters living in a new string-based world order. Characters deal with the ramifications of learning their lives are much more limited than they would have hoped, facing their own mortality alongside the rest of the world. Others choose not to open their boxes, but must deal with a society increasingly structured around lifespan and longevity.

“The Measure” is a light read, but incredibly discussable. It’s perfect for a group (it was featured on Jenna Bush Hager’s book club) and is accessible enough for younger adults while posing enough complex topics for older readers. Among them: How does a couple plan their future if one partner knows they won’t live to see their kids grow up? How does one accept that they’ll outlive their friends? How does one prepare for their own, inevitable death?

And, in the end, the central question the book asks of its readers is perfect for both dinner parties and late-night dorm room conversations: Would you open your box? Would you want to know the measure of your life? I know my answer, and I encourage anyone interested in exploring the question to read the book and make their own choice.

Jordan Poltorak, City News Editor: “Loved One”

“Loved One” by Aisha Muharrar is one of those books I found through simply browsing at my local library. Although you are not supposed to judge a book by its cover, I have to admit it caught my eye. The novel follows Julia, a jewelry designer, and Gabe, a famous musician, who dated briefly in high school but have been intertwined in each other’s lives since then. It begins with Gabe’s sudden death (I promise this is not a spoiler) and Julia’s reaction to the aftermath. Julia is tasked by Gabe’s mother with gathering his items, some of which are with his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth, in London. Constantly riding the line between will-they and won’t-they, Gabe and Julia’s love story floods in through memory to interrupt the present day. Julia grapples with her jealousy of Elizabeth and grief for what could have been with Gabe.

If not for me having to return it three weeks later, it would be full of underlines and notes drawn in the margins. There were so many lines in that book that stuck with me far after I was done reading it. Besides the beautifully written prose, its representation of grief as ebbing and flowing stuck with me. Triggered by memories, objects, smells and songs, Julia learns so much about processing her feelings throughout the novel. I would highly recommend this book to anyone who is a fan of literary fiction and possibly in need of a good cry.

Molly Thompson, Opinion Editor: “Happy Place”

“Happy Place” by Emily Henry should be placed alongside the literary canon of modern romantic classics. Illustrating the story of two former lovers who were once friends forced to reconnect by a college social circle who never knew they broke up in the first place, it’s a perfect read for a spring evening lakeside or on your front porch.

From the perspective of protagonist Harriet Kilpatrick, a surgical resident in San Francisco, “Happy Place” follows the course of her relationship with Wyndham “Wyn” Connor, an artisan furniture designer and close friend of Harriet’s college roommates. We see flashes of how they grow — as a couple and as a friend group — in between the events of all six members of the circle on their annual summer trip to Harriet’s happy place, a house on a lakeshore in Maine.

This trip is a tradition for them, but it’s been a while since they’ve gone: since they’ve seen each other at all. Now, Harriet and Wyn have split up, but they’re committed to maintaining a facade of romantic stability for the sake of everyone enjoying the vacation. Everyone wants to let loose and return to the golden days of their collegiate summers by the lake, but life just isn’t that simple anymore. They try to relive what they used to have, but they’re all forced to face the realities of their evolving lives, careers and relationships.

What I love about Emily Henry is that she writes rom-coms well. It’s easy for romance novels to be gaudy, distasteful or just unbearably shallow and cliché, but Henry’s novels are reliably playful with a bit more depth. Her stories are never just rom-coms — they’re cute and sweet, but they’re also sincere, thoughtful and above all, skillfully written.

“Happy Place” is as fun as it is heartfelt. It’s undeniably romantic — mark my words, you’re going to fall for Wyn, wish you could find a best friend like Cleo or Sabrina and start Googling Airbnbs in Maine — but it also forces the characters (and the reader) to confront very realistic adult dilemmas with friendships, marriage, family, grief and careers.

Reading it, you’ll feel Harriet’s relief when she touches down on the tarmac in Maine, her confused panic upon being trapped in a wine cellar with her ex-fiancé, the elation of being high at a mediocre state fair with five of her closest friends, the push and pull she feels between her dream job and the career she’s spent years pursuing and the sheer, visceral emotional power of friends, lovers and memories. Maine might be Harriet’s happy place, but maybe “Happy Place” can be yours.

Zoey Mortazavi, Features Editor: “The Lion Women of Tehran”

My dad recently recommended that I read “The Lion Women of Tehran” by Marjan Kamali and mailed a copy of it to me — which he has never done before. Needless to say, after I started it I literally could not put it down for a week. I was walking around campus reading it instead of looking at my phone like I might have otherwise (highly recommend, by the way,).

The New York Times Bestseller set in 1950s Iran follows Elaheh, who comes from a wealthy family until her father’s passing. She and her mother move to a tiny house to get by, where Elaheh meets Homa, a classmate at her new school; the two young girls grow fiercely loyal to one another despite their differences, quickly becoming inseparable. When Elaheh and her mother later return to wealth, they move again to another part of the city and the two girls are separated — then reunited years later in school after some years have passed. Elaheh has changed significantly since their separation, while Homa has not, and their reunion is a bit rocky. The two rekindle their friendship regardless, now navigating through their transitions into adulthood; as the political tensions in Iran hit a catalytic point, one night’s betrayal wilI lead to tragedy and lifelong consequences. I definitely can’t provide further spoilers, but this book is a heartbreaking but beautiful exploration of love, family and the often-tragic circumstances that arise in life.

Kamali’s story is also a powerful illustration of the turbulence of friendship, feminism and life in Iran spanning three decades. In addition to this book being phenomenal, as ongoing events in Iran continue, it is important to uplift and celebrate Iranian voices in solidarity with the Iranian people. Kamali’s book is a fantastic place to start; suffice it to say that this book will keep you captivated — and you’ll undoubtedly learn a lot of history along the way.

Savannah Anno, Arts & Culture Editor: “Filthy Animals”

Last spring, I found Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals” and “Real Life” side-by-side at the local and dearly beloved Logos Books. I had heard his tale before: Booker Prize finalist, Iowa Writers’ Workshop Graduate and fortunately failed biochemistry whiz. When I picked up “Filthy Animals,” it was immediately apparent that dropping out of a graduate science program for a creative writing Master of Fine Arts was the best decision he could have ever made. Not only for himself, but for me, his new favorite reader.

“Filthy Animals” is a collection of short stories that weaves in and out of relationships set in the American Midwest. Without a bustling city to distract them, each character is left to ruminate on the complicated connections they form with friends, lovers and enemies. Taylor’s writing has a unique quality — set in the slow, static Midwest, you can feel tensions build until each narrator is dying to get out of their own skin. Anxiety-inducing and dread-filling, “Filthy Animals” is an exercise in the uncomfortable. Readers are subsequently rewarded, however, by the brighter spots of tenderness and affection dispersed across the collection. Tackling polyamory, infidelity, sickness and the woes of university, “Filthy Animals” is a book that any kind of reader can find themselves within. With its psychological and emotional depth, these 11 short stories are a quick-but-reflective read, perfect for the transition into a new season.

Megan Joseph, Sports Editor: “Love and Other Words,” “The Unhoneymooners”

As spring break approaches and the sun now sets at 7 p.m., there is more time to relax — and more importantly, read. Even if you do not consider yourself a big reader, these fun and easy books are a great way to start. You might be thinking: Another romantic comedy book? However, I promise that books by Christina Lauren are worth the read.

I had trouble deciding which book to recommend, so I am recommending two. One of my all-time favorite books (and I have read a lot of books) is “Love and Other Words.” It is so well-written and keeps your attention from beginning to end. The story progresses in a way that keeps you guessing, which makes it hard to put down.

However, if you are like me and heading somewhere tropical for the break, then look no further than “The Unhoneymooners.” It is a fun, easy read that is perfect for the beach or any vacation. The story takes place during a tropical getaway, making it better for getting into the vacation mentality. Have fun reading!

Katie Hellman, Science & Technology Editor: “Oxygen,” “The Let Them Theory”

Over winter break, I went to a book fair where almost every book was $1 to $3 — needless to say, I left with quite the haul. All of the books that I picked up were realistic fiction, and the ones that I ended up reading over break took place in the realm of the medical field. My favorite that I read was called “Oxygen” by Carol Cassella, which follows an anesthesiologist who becomes involved in a malpractice suit that slowly starts to take over her life. It wasn’t exactly a feel-good read, but it tied together themes of love, fairness and control, and it was easy to get immersed in the plot.

Another book recommendation I have is “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins. In all honesty, I have not actually read this book myself (it’s on my list), but my mom read it and swears it changed her perspective on life, so I figured I would spread her wisdom. The book is more of a self-help guide with the purpose of teaching you how to let go and focus on what you can control, and it emphasizes not letting others’ actions and emotions negatively affect you when you are not responsible for them. The overarching purpose of the book is to help readers find inner peace and happiness and to encourage self-growth and self-reflection.

Written by: The Editorial Board — opinion@theaggie.org