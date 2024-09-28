Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for movies, TV, music and more

By Alyssa Crevoiserat – arts@theaggie.org

Book: “One Dark Window” by Rachel Gillig (2022)

As we approach the cooler months and see fogged-up windows, leafless trees and rainy days, it’s time to prepare your reading selection for the fall. “The Shepherd King” duology — “One Dark Window” and “Two Twisted Crowns” — is an adult gothic fantasy series written by UC Davis alumna Rachel Gillig. The former follows Elspeth Spindle, a woman with an ancient spirit trapped in her head, as she works alongside the King’s nephew to cure the kingdom of Blunder from an infectious mist and save herself from the deterioration of her mind. With a unique magic system, there are 12 Providence Cards: a deck of cards that grant special abilities to the wielder. The Nightmare, notably, allows the wielder to enter minds and reveal the victim’s deepest fears. This duology blurs the line between the girl and the monster and highlights themes of trust, sacrifice and acceptance of even the darkest parts of ourselves. As one of the most atmospheric fantasy novels I’ve ever read, Gillig’s mysterious worldbuilding draws you into the dark, mist-locked world of Blunder from the very first page.

Song: “Pier 4” by Clairo (2024)

At the risk of oversharing, we’ve arrived at one of my top tracks of the year. Clairo, well-known for songs like “Bags” and “Sofia,” has recently released her third studio album, “Charm.” Among the record’s 11 songs is “Pier 4” — an almost-sister to “Harbor” off of Clairo’s sophomore album, “Sling.” All focus is on the lyrics as Clairo’s songwriting abilities take center stage. With only gentle strumming patterns and soothing humming in the background, listeners are able to easily connect with the song’s themes. The track itself is an introspective view on loneliness, self-isolation and the fear of what it would really mean to connect with someone else. With lyrics like, “Where’s the fun in it? And now I’m too tough,” Clairo explores the consequences of fortifying a hard exterior and not letting any emotion out or any love through. If you’re looking for a song that feels like staring in the mirror for far too long, look no further than “Pier 4.”

Movie: “Twisters” dir. by Lee Isaac Chung (2024)

While heartthrob of the summer Glen Powell (Tyler Owens) is a selling point for this movie, Daisy Edgar Jones’ portrayal of Kate Cooper is the beating heart of the film. Set in Oklahoma, “Twisters” follows two competing groups of storm chasers: Storm Par, a tornado radar company focused on scientific advancement, and a thrill-seeking YouTube sensation led by self-proclaimed “Tornado Wrangler” Tyler Owens. After trying and failing to diffuse a tornado, and one traumatic, deadly run-in with a storm later, Kate has traded storm chasing in Oklahoma with meteorology in New York City. Kate’s grief and survivor’s guilt kept her away from storm chasing, but she is ultimately convinced to accept a week-long position at Storm Par following a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. Kate and Tyler begin as competitors but, as the storms increase in intensity and destruction, are forced to work together to continue what Kate started five years ago. While you can no longer view the film in 4DX, watching the movie on its own is just as thrilling without shaking seats, water in your face and a windy theater to accompany you — I promise.

TV Show: “Tell Me Lies” by Meaghan Oppenheimer (2022-2024)

Who doesn’t love the 2000s? Set in Baird College, a fictional university in Upstate New York, viewers get a little bit of everything: unparalleled toxicity, complicated family dynamics and surprising flashbacks. The show follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) at the start of her freshman year as she forms her first friend group, deals with the fallout of her roommate’s death and — the worst part of it all — begins an unfortunate situationship with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). This show takes unreliable narration to a new level; not only does every single character lie to each other, but they also lie to themselves and the viewer. At its core, “Tell Me Lies” is a drama set over the course of eight years with backstabbing, manipulation and morally grey decision making. With borderline unlikeable characters, messy relationships and unpredictable twists, Oppenheimer spins a web of lies that it seems even the characters have a hard time escaping. The show’s second season is currently being released, and you can view both new and old episodes on Hulu.