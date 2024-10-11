Why I love ‘Smosh Reads Reddit Stories’

The hidden benefits of listening to talk shows

By MAYA KORNYEYEVA — mkornyeyeva@ucdavis.edu

This summer, something both inevitable and terrible happened — I ran out of things to listen to. My “Discover Weekly” on Spotify grew steadily worse, I finished listening to the last audiobook of Harry Potter (voiced by the legendary Jim Dale) and I was fresh out of podcasts. All the while, I was itching for new content to listen to on my Bay Area commute.

That’s when I stumbled across the “Smosh Reads Reddit Stories” podcast on Spotify. I’m not an avid Reddit reader, but I’ve come across a few interesting stories here and there, along with plenty of good meme content. “Why not?” I thought to myself and pressed play on a classic “Am I the Asshole” (AITA) episode.

It may be a smidge dramatic to say that my life changed, but I was instantly hooked on the podcast. There were stories from every niche subreddit on the internet, featuring tales that ranged from wedding disasters to a cucumber-snacking addiction to cat theft. Each and every episode made me laugh, gasp in shock and critically evaluate what I would do if I was in the original poster (OP)’s shoes.

For some context, Smosh is an independent production group on YouTube started by Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox back in 2002. It centers around skits, improv and comedy, and boasts a reputable 26.7 million subscriber base. Their subchannels include Smosh Pit, Smosh Games, SmoshCast and ElSmosh, which cover everything from “try not to laugh” challenges to board games to Spanish renditions of their popular videos. This channel really has something for everyone and was built from the ground up even before the launch of YouTube as a company.

There is something inherently refreshing about listening to a casual conversation between friends. Each episode of Smosh’s Reddit podcast, no matter the co-hosts, contained a good mix of lighthearted humor, shocked silences and serious deliberation. Many of the stories that are featured on Smosh contain numerous layers and occasionally unreliable narrators, making each one the topics of complex debate. Listening to Shayne Topp and his co-hosts try to reason out each story and approach the post from every direction (even playing the devil’s advocate at times) was both enlightening and entertaining.

It’s rare for me to hear anyone canvas out issues with such empathy and attention to detail. Often, I hear people on podcasts arguing a single point of view, refusing to accept alternative perspectives and remaining hyper-focused on their own beliefs. Smosh is unique because everything is said in a space free of judgment, and every story is given a fair and deliberate hearing. Even when reading and replying to the darkest, strangest stories, Smosh’s co-hosts manage to find some light and hilarity amongst it all.

I also particularly love that this podcast features three co-hosts, rather than the typical one or two, and that the production team can even be heard laughing in the back at times. This quality adds more dimension to the listening atmosphere created by this podcast, bringing the audience closer to the conversation and providing an immersive experience.

When you, like me, are used to sitting in a car alone and vibing to some music while driving, Smosh is an introduction to a whole new world. It’s similar to having a group of friends chilling in the backseat, chatting about stories they’ve come across online. The various Reddit stories are also educational; after listening to a good 10 to 15 episodes (each about an hour long), I received a crash course in interpersonal communication and conflict resolution. Although I had my own opinions on how to approach the different Reddit scenarios presented, it was gratifying to hear that my way of thinking was reasonable and by no means unconventional.

This is true for a lot of podcast listeners out there, and is reflected in a budding field of research about the potential benefits that can be reaped from podcasts. Podcasts are proven to engage our social selves, make us feel more productive and quench our curiosity and thirst for knowledge, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Listening to podcasts is meant to educate and inform, just as much as it is to entertain and amuse. Talk shows in particular are exceptional at both, and Smosh, in my personal opinion, does it better than any other podcast I’ve listened to.

If you’re ever looking for some outrageous stories and a carload of laughs, look no further than the “Smosh Reads Reddit Stories” podcast on Spotify. Not only will you take away some life lessons from the experiences of people on Reddit, but you’ll feel more connected to humanity. Maybe you’ve gone through something similar to someone else’s story. Maybe you have questions and are simply looking for some answers. Or maybe it’s been a long time since you’ve laughed. In any case, Smosh’s podcast will surely take you on some unforgettable adventures.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie.