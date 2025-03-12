Review: the debut season of ‘Severance’

A mind-boggling office drama that will have you questioning your nine-to-five

BY BETH MUNRO-MORRIS — arts@theaggie.org

If you thought Ben Stiller was confined to Hollywood acting, think again. Stiller takes a bold leap behind the camera and successfully makes the audience’s heads explode in his directorial debut, “Severance.” Teaming up with writer Dan Erickson, he lets his imagination run wild in a nine-episode thriller streaming exclusively on Apple TV.

A psychological nightmare, “Severance” takes the concept of the work-life balance to an extremely terrifying hypothetical. In the show, the characters’ minds are split into two distinct personas: the Innie (work-self) and Outie (personal-self). When characters enter the office, they lose all knowledge of their personal life, and when they leave, they have no recollection of their workday. Although the division is enforced by Lumon, a dubious biotech company, its psychological implications extend beyond the company’s four walls.

In what is known as the “severance procedure,” a cerebral microchip is implanted into employees’ brains, with the activation point located in the elevator that leads to the headquarter’s severed floor. While each person’s Innie endures the monotony of a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday, their Outie is pardoned from the stresses of professional labor and blissfully unaware of any corporate information.

Each Innie is equally ignorant of their Outie’s life, but when questions arise and anxiety builds about life in the outside world, a group of severed employees team up to uncover the truth about the unknown. Ultimately, their mission to access the real world breaks company protocols, propelling four individuals into a battle against a corporate empire.

As the season progresses, we learn about each employee’s complex history and why they initially volunteered to be “severed.” The series is centered around Lumon’s Macro Data Refinement (MDR) team: Mark S., Irving B., Dylan G. and a new hire, Helly R.

As Helly begins to challenge the status quo upon her arrival, Mark capitalizes on the opening and uses his position as MDR supervisor to lead his coworkers on a dangerous road of self-discovery.

Although season one does not reveal much about Irving and Dylan’s past, audiences learn early on that Mark is trying to escape the pain of his wife’s death. However, the real mystery lies in who his wife was, her connection to Lumon and the impossibility of Mark knowing her in both worlds.

Mark’s protagonistic arc is apparent through one of the show’s introductory shots, which tracks him walking through the maze of Lumon’s severed hallways. The sequence gives the audience a taste of his mundane work routine, as its two-minute-long duration feels like a lifetime for those watching. Surrounded by enclosed, stark walls, the suffocating atmosphere is palpable as Mark navigates his way to yet another windowless space — his office.

The MDR office, along with the rest of the severed floor, is rooted in mid-20th-century design. To accompany the program’s otherworldly narrative, set designers enhance the audience’s sense of confusion by combining 1970s-inspired furniture with futuristic innovations. After all, in what world would you find touchscreen CRT monitors?

These monitors serve as one of the program’s biggest enigmas: What exactly do Lumon employees do? Throughout season one, the MDR team is frequently shown sorting numbers on their screens. Yet, the purpose of these tasks remains frustratingly ambiguous with unanswered questions continuing to build in anticipation of season two.

Similarly, the show offers no clear context or clues about where in America “Severance” takes place. The creators of the series work hard to emulate an unfamiliarity that almost feels like a simulation, with very few references to the real world.

This robotic feel is embodied by the un-severed employees at Lumon, particularly superiors Mrs. Cobel and her assistant, Mr. Milchick. The two share an expressionless demeanor and unyielding authority over their severed employees that is deeply unsettling to watch. Cobel’s sporadic outbursts only add to the program’s eeriness, leaving the audience with a growing discomfort leading up to season two.

And after three long years of suspense and speculation, the wait for a second season is finally over. As of Jan. 17, fans can return to the severed world, with weekly episodes to satisfy all of their burning questions. So, grab some snacks, dim the lights and prepare for another round of mind-bending twists in the work world.

