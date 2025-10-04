Interfraternity council rush begins week of Sep. 28

Interfraternity Council board members describe the fraternity recruitment process

By GRACIELA TIU — features@theaggie.org

At the start of the school year, UC Davis Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters on campus begin their recruitment process, commonly referred to as rush. During rush week, students have the opportunity to get acquainted with each IFC fraternity and learn more about Greek life on campus.

“IFC […] includes all of the social interest fraternities on campus, not including cultural interest fraternities,” Jonah Ross, the executive vice president of IFC and a fourth-year computer science major, said. “IFC rush is the process of exploring the fraternities that are a part of IFC, trying to find a group that you connect with as well as giving you the opportunity to meet the guys and attempt to get an offer, or a bid, to join their fraternity. While getting a bid is not guaranteed, we have 12 different chapters creating a diverse set of groups where anyone can find somewhere they connect with.”

Max Wozniak, the vice president of finance at IFC and a third-year aerospace engineering major, described how rush week begins.

“This school year, rush will be happening during week one, starting […] with IFC kickoff, an info event happening in California Hall, followed by tours of the properties of our affiliated chapters,” Wozniak said.

Ross further explained the layout of rush, detailing how the days progress throughout the week.

“Monday through Wednesday of the same week is open to the rushee, where they can check out any chapters they want,” Ross said. “Thursday is the last day of rush, which is typically an invite-only night where chapters that are interested in a rushee will reach out and invite them to the last night of rush, which may include alumni speakers or more fleshed out conversations with guys they are really interested in.”

In the fall, IFC holds formal rush, which includes a kickoff and is typically mandatory for all chapters. While rush also occurs during the winter and spring, the process is more informal, and each fraternity chooses whether or not they want to recruit.

“This quarter, all of our 12 chapters are participating in recruitment,” Wozniak said. “Event activities and catering are up to the fraternities’ discretion, as long as they comply with IFC and campus-mandated rules, but they usually follow the ‘Football and Wings’ pattern.”

Though the events at each chapter vary, Ross outlined a shared theme among each chapter’s recruitment activities.

“At the very core of each night, you will be talking to the members of the fraternity, not just for them to get to know you, but more importantly, for you to decide if that’s a place you could see yourself for the next four years,” Ross said. “Some fraternities will serve food, some will have games or sports — but the common factor among all of them is the conversations you will have.”

A common assumption about fraternity rush at any university is that it includes alcohol consumption and hazing. To combat this, the IFC, the Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs (OSSJA) and the UC Davis campus have strict rules in place that aim to make recruitment fair and safe for everyone involved.

“The bylaws of the IFC and the code of conduct on our campus, as well as state and national law, strictly prohibit hazing during recruitment and further on in the fraternity experience,” Wozniak said. “Besides any PNM [potential new member] or fraternity brother being able to report misconduct, we have IFC board members, such as myself, doing ‘drop-ins,’ where we make sure organizations and recruits are following every rule.”

Ross described how UC Davis addresses concerns of hazing or other violations of university rules.

“Any fraternity that is caught hazing goes through a thorough investigation by the [OSSJA] here at UC Davis,” Ross said. “There, a decision will be made on the proper course of action to take with the fraternity. We have no place for hazing here at Davis, and it’s something that we are constantly working to eliminate entirely.”

Although fraternities are often associated with various stereotypes, many current members believe that these assumptions do not reflect their experiences.

“Fraternities aren’t as secretive and exclusive as people may think; Anyone is welcome to come out and rush,” Levente Ryll, a Tau Kappa Epsilon member and second-year international relations major, said. “We come from all different backgrounds and majors, but center around the concept of brotherhood to help out each other and the community around us.”

Philanthropy, one of the strongest values of each IFC chapter, plays a central role throughout the entire rush period.

“Fraternities are really good for philanthropy to raise money via fun activities and games to help support certain charities, whether it’s a local community or a broader, more national community,” Ryll said. “We like to play a role in this to help make [things] better for those in need, especially when it comes to spreading awareness and fundraising to help a cause.”

For most IFC members, the most meaningful aspect of rush is not simply choosing a chapter, but discovering the sense of community and connection that comes along with finding the right fit.

“I think the most important role fraternities play, on our campus especially, is providing the feeling of belonging [that can be] so rare in college,” Wozniak said. “You can ask anyone involved in Greek life about why they chose their specific organization, and I can guarantee the word “home” makes an appearance. There’s a reason for that.”

Written by: Graciela Tiu — features@theaggie.org