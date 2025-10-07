Accountability and cooperation have been lost in the government

The detrimental cost of the government shutdown for the American people

A government shutdown, a phrase we often hear on what feels like a constant occurrence, is upon us yet again — not because of a natural disaster or a pandemic, but because Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on funding. Congress has failed to reach an agreement on appropriation bills for the upcoming fiscal year.

As established in the Antideficiency Act, during a shutdown, the government “prohibits federal agencies from obligating or expending federal funds in advance or in excess of an appropriation, and from accepting voluntary services.” All non-essential government actions halt during this time period, which is what we are currently seeing with our government, starting Oct. 1.

This shutdown has arguably been one of the most extreme, as both sides are blaming one another, with no end in sight. The White House has released numerous statements regarding the shutdown, solely blaming the Democrats in Congress. With statements including “Democrats Betray Americans with Government Shutdown,” “Democrats Have Shutdown the Government,” and “Americans Don’t Agree with Democrats’ Actions,” no accountability has been taken. The administration is casting sole responsibility on the opposing party by spreading this harmful rhetoric, rather than finding a real solution to the issue.

Federal agencies have also begun accusing the Democrats in Congress, releasing statements such as “The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government,” from the Department of Housing website, and “Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown,” from the Department of Agriculture website. Additionally, automated email templates for furloughed employees — messages that blame the shutdown on the Democrats in government — have been encouraged.

“I am out of office for the foreseeable future because Senate Democrats voted to block a clean federal funding bill (H.R. 5371) leading to a government shutdown that is preventing the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) from serving America’s 36 million small businesses,” an email template obtained by POLITICO reads.

The barrage of messages blaming a particular party is highly unusual in times of a shutdown. The government has traditionally maintained a non-partisan stance under these circumstances, focusing on serving the public rather than polarizing them.

In response to all of the inculpation, the Democrats have remained firm in their position that they were left out of negotiations and would vote to pass the funding continuation so long as health care subsidies are expanded, ensuring citizens are able to obtain insurance through the Affordable Care Act. No matter who is to blame, one thing is true: The government has been shut down and American politics has taken a dangerous turn from compromise and accountability to accusations and hostility.

Federal employees are left without pay, trying to navigate their newfound financial instability and job insecurity. Individuals and families who rely on food assistance, students using financial aid and those relying on the federally supported healthcare system are left with uncertainty about what this means for their future. National Parks are forced to reduce operations, and airports are also facing longer lines and fewer workers. While a shutdown is bad for the government, the American people are paying the price for the feud.

The federal agencies most heavily impacted are the Environmental Protection Agency with 89% furloughed; the Department of Education with 87%; the Department of Commerce with 81%; the Department of Labor with 76%; and the Department of Housing with 71%. These drastic cuts by the administration are detrimental to thousands of federal employees who will be left jobless and unable to provide Americans with their essential services.

Beyond layoffs and funding impacts, the economy will also face dangerous effects from the shutdown. Grants will come to a halt despite the many families and businesses that rely on them, leaving them without any aid or support. Financial insecurity will proliferate, leading to substantial hardship in the form of potential bankruptcy and homelessness.

The effects of the shutdown should not be measured in political party wins and losses, but rather through the detrimental struggles the American people will be left to deal with — all because the federal government is unable to cooperate and accomplish its most basic task: keeping the government operating.

