Sports Recap

Equestrian

Who: UC Davis vs. Minnesota Crookston

Where: Davis (home)

When: 2/6

Score: 16-3

Dominating throughout the day, the UC Davis equestrian team beat the Minnesota Crookston 16-3. Starting the meet off with Fences, UC Davis took the lead, with every rider scoring above 80. Lauren Kolbe, a third-year political science major, snagged the highest score of the event with 88 points, winning a Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award for her performance. In the Western Arena event, the Aggies won two of the available points, with Minnesota securing the remaining two points. In Flat, the Aggies also took four of the five available points to further their lead over Minnesota. In Reigning, the final event of the meet, the Aggies secured all five of the available points and left victorious.

Men’s Basketball

Who: UC Davis vs. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Where: Davis (home)

When: 2/7

Score: 67-58 (UC Davis win)

With the team’s third consecutive win, the Aggies beat the Mustangs by nine points. Despite going into the half with a points deficit, the Aggies were able to work together and take the lead. Marcus Wilson, a second-year human development major, led the charge, securing a total of 24 points for the Aggies throughout the game. Connor Sevilla, a third-year managerial economics major, also helped the Aggies take the lead, scoring 19 points just in the second half of the game. Forcing 19 turnovers in the match, the Aggies’ strong defense allowed them to defeat Cal Poly SLO.

Women’s Tennis

Who: UC Davis vs. UC Irvine

Where: Davis (home)

When: 2/8

Score: 4-3 (win)

UC Davis just pulled through with a win against the UC Irvine Anteaters, winning 4-3. The Aggies dominated the doubles matches, winning first and second place and clinching the point against the Anteaters. The Aggies were able to secure three of the singles match wins and points fast; however, the Anteaters retaliated, obtaining three wins and three points to cut the deficit. The victory came down to a final singles match, which started in favor of the Anteaters in set one. Maya Youssef, a fourth-year psychology and political science double major, came back to win the remaining sets and secure the final point for the Aggies.