Assistant water polo coach arrested on charges related to child pornography

Daniel Noble, an assistant coach for the UC Davis Men’s Water Polo team, will be arraigned in federal court on May 20

By SOPHIE DEWEES — sports@theaggie.org

On Thursday, May 19, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Daniel Noble, an assistant coach for the UC Davis Men’s Water Polo team on charges related to child pornography. Noble was a part of an online chat room where young girls and others shared sexual photos and videos. He allegedly distributed videos and images of minors engaging in sexual activity.

Following his arrest, Noble was placed on administrative leave and will be arrested should he return to campus.

“These allegations are highly disturbing and antithetical to the values of UC Davis,” Chancellor Gary May said in a statement on the arrest on May 20. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI investigation. As always, the safety of our students and the broader community remain my highest concern.”

On May 20, UC Davis began an investigation led by Former Assistant United States Attorney Ellen London to determine the scope of Noble’s involvement in campus programs and if he “engaged in sexual misconduct associated with his coaching activities,” according to the statement released by the university.

UC Davis encourages those who may wish to report instances of sexual misconduct to contact Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP), according to the statement.

UC Davis Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca and UC Davis Men’s Water Polo Coach Daniel Leyson did not respond to a request for comment as of May 20.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.