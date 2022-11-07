We must all do our part to ensure the health of Aggies this winter

The UC Davis college experience is finally starting to resemble life before the pandemic — let’s keep it that way

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

It finally seems like things are going back to “normal” — most instruction is in-person, the CoHo reopened The Fickle Pickle deli and, believe it or not, Unitrans is no longer accepting applications for new drivers. Downtown is also alive and bustling, with packed farmers markets and vibrant nightlife. However, with this revitalization of Davis comes the slightly concerning sentiment that “COVID is over.”

It seems that even general illness, like the flu, is something most people aren’t concerned about. College students often think they are invincible, and because of this, they tend to get sick frequently, seemingly all at once. In order to prevent this, we urge you to get your bivalent COVID-19 booster, as well as your seasonal vaccines.

It can be hard to make room in your busy schedule (trust us, we know), but protecting yourselves and others from potentially deadly viruses is always worth taking a little extra time out of your day. UC Davis is now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters and third doses through UC Davis Health. According to their website, an “updated booster” is now available for everyone ages five and older. These boosters are being distributed at all of the UC Davis Health vaccine clinics, and appointments can be easily scheduled through their portal or through California’s My Turn website. UC Davis Health is also offering flu shots at all their primary care clinics, and you can even choose to add the flu shot to your COVID-19 booster appointment (bonus!).

Despite the general feeling of safety on campus, we must remember that COVID-19 hasn’t magically disappeared. Even though the fear factor around the virus has dissipated for many, COVID-19 is still affecting millions of people across the U.S. In fact, there’s been a significant uptick in cases all over Western Europe, and it’s entirely possible that we could experience a similar pattern at home.

Indeed, getting your vaccinations and continuing to practice health safety might be especially important this winter. According to experts, we might soon be faced with a “Tripledemic” of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (R.S.V.) and COVID-19. While most cases of these viruses are likely to be mild, hospitals could be overwhelmed by an increased number of patients. To do your part in avoiding this, it’s vital to not only keep on top of your vaccinations, but also to still be testing and wearing a mask when you feel sick.

Even if you test negative for COVID-19 and the flu, you should still wear a mask and try to stay home to prevent other students from getting sick and to recover more quickly.

Herd immunity is another benefit of doing your part to stay safe this winter. When enough people get vaccinated, person-to-person spread becomes less likely. As a result, people who are more vulnerable to the virus, like those who are older or immunocompromised, have a reduced chance of getting sick.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like COVID-19 is going away anytime soon. We should be prepared to add a booster to our list of seasonal immunizations, not just for our own health and safety, but for others as well. Let’s all do our part to keep UC Davis safe and bustling.

Written by: The Editorial Board